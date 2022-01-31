Vikings will have second interviews with Raheem Morris, Kevin O’Connell

Getty Images

The Vikings would like to get to where the Rams are right now and their search for a coach to get them there will feature second interviews with two of the team’s coordinators.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Vikings will have second interviews with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell this week. The first interviews took place before the Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their General Manager.

There was word this weekend that the Jaguars would also like to interview O’Connell, but they would have to wait until after the Super Bowl in order to do so. League rules allow for second interviews with coaches from Super Bowl teams, but first interviews are not permitted in this window.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interviewed with the Vikings over the weekend. There’s also been word of interest in a second interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.