Vonn Bell: We had to change our looks, disguises for second half

Posted by Josh Alper on January 31, 2022, 10:19 AM EST
After giving up three touchdowns on three drives and falling behind 21-3 in the first half of the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals needed to try something new in order to advance to the Super Bowl.

Their play in the second half and overtime showed that they picked the right tweak to their approach. Per Next Gen Stats, they dropped eight or more players into coverage on almost half of the Chiefs’ passing plays after halftime and Patrick Mahomes struggled to make plays against those looks.

The Chiefs scored just three points and turned the ball over twice, including the interception by Bengals safety Vonn Bell in overtime that set up Evan McPherson‘s game-winning field goal. After the win, Bell said the team never lost belief in their ability to get the job done and just needed to make the halftime change in order to get things going their way.

“We just had to change our looks, change our disguises,” Bell said “Just playing our brand of football, just calming down, playing with great eyes and great technique. They gave us some unscouted looks at the beginning and we just had to home in on our technique and trust in it, go out and believe in it. Go out there and think, ‘When the ball is in the air, it’s our ball.’ Getting off the field on third down — we can’t give up seven — hold them to three. With our backs against the wall, that’s when we fight the best. Guys bowed up, made big-time plays, big time stops. We have a resilient group and we really showed that today in all five quarters. We never batted an eye, we believed in it for sure.”

The Bengals came into the playoffs with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the offense grabbing a lot of headlines. Those players have made some big plays, but the defense’s seven takeaways while allowing 59 points to the opposition have played a major role in pushing the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history.

11 responses to “Vonn Bell: We had to change our looks, disguises for second half

  4. The Niners did a good job keeping the Rams 3 headed monster at bay for most of the game. Then Jimmy went full Jimmy in the last five minutes. Decent kid, easy to root for, respectful, owns up to his mistakes and limitations, but that don’t make you a franchise QB.

  5. So happy for Bengal fans. Bell has been a baller since he was with the saints. That team with a line or an offensive coach that sometimes gives Joe an outlet pass or keeps players in to block some would be better for Joe’s long term health.

  6. Great game Bengals. Hope y’all win the Superbowl. That was a gutsy performance. Nice to see a team make adjustments at the half that pay dividends.

  7. nosurrender says:
    January 31, 2022 at 10:34 am
    Something Andy knows nothing about – Making adjustments

    And Sean McDermott, more so

  8. Something Andy knows nothing about – Making adjustments.

    How true! He did that same crap with the Eagles.

  9. Maybe the Bengals created some problems for Mahomes. Or maybe Mahomes just choked. 3rd and goal for the win, Mahomes missed 6 targets that all would’ve been TD’s, all on 1 play. It can’t be explained. There was no pressure or coverage that prevented a TD, it was Mahomes not throwing it that prevented the TD. Rewatch it, look at Kelce immediately, wide open. Pringle and Hill come open on the middle and back of the end zone. They both are even more open about 2 seconds later as Pringle drifts back towards the goal line and Hill to the corner,, and lastly McKinnon could’ve been hit on a late crossing route. Glad Cinci made it, but this was more about Mahomes giving the game away more than anything the Bengals did.

  10. Mahomes and the Chiefs have been figured out. Mahomes’ contract will be an achor this year, welcome to cap hell and mediocrity.

  11. 2019 – Chiefs win SB
    2020 – Chiefs Lose SB to Bucs
    2021 – Chiefs dont make it to SB

    The trend is not their friend

