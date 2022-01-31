Zac Taylor says C.J. Uzomah outlook is encouraging

Getty Images

The Bengals played without tight end C.J. Uzomah for most of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Chiefs, but no one is ruling him out of the Super Bowl at this point.

Uzomah said after the game that he is hopeful that he’ll be well enough to play against the Rams on February 13 and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor delivered a similar message during a Monday press conference. Taylor said, via Marisa Contipelli of the team’s website, that Uzomah’s injury “looks like an MCL sprain” and that his outlook is “encouraging so far.”

With two weeks to go before the game, Uzomah has a fair amount of time to heal before any decisions have to be made about his availability.

Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox are the other tight ends on the Bengals active roster. Sample had one catch for four yards in Sunday’s win.