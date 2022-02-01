Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

February 1, 2022
It didn’t take long for the Bills to find their replacement for now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The team will go with an internal option, choosing to promote quarterbacks coach Ken and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator. Buffalo announced the move on Tuesday.

Dorsey has been with the Bills since 2019 as the club’s QBs coach. Buffalo added passing game coordinator to his title for the 2021 season.

The move keeps continuity for quarterback Josh Allen, who said he was a “huge advocate” for Dorsey after Buffalo’s season ended with the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.

Dorsey was previously Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017.

Before promoting Dorsey, the Bills reportedly interviewed Ravens receivers coach Tee Martin and Raiders receivers coach Edgar Bennett for the position. Buffalo now has a vacancy at QBs coach.

Before becoming a coach, Dorsey helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to a national title in 2001. He also appeared in 17 games with 13 starts for the 49ers and Browns from 2004-2008.

6 responses to “Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

  1. Pretty hard to not see this coming if Josh Allen was going to be involved in the decision. Plenty of experience for the job and some continuity for the offense. It will interesting to see any wrinkles this brings to the offense

  3. When Ohio State beat Miami in the national championship game in 2003, Ken Dorsey was the QB. His playing days seem like a lifetime ago. And Dorsey is four years younger than Tom Brady.

  5. I have a feeling that Ken Dorsey is going to be a head coach some day, and I always like seeing a team rewarding it’s lower tier assistants with better jobs after they put in good work.

  6. I agree, Jordan Palmer would be a good QB coach. But I also think they should try to talk Ryan Fitzpatrick into retiring and taking the QB coach job. He may not have always had the talent but he’s very intelligent and always knew the right thing to do with the football. Besides, I think he has a soft spot for the Bills. He was photographed shirtless in the stands for the Bills freezing playoff game against the Patriots.

