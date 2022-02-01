Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for the Bills to find their replacement for now-Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The team will go with an internal option, choosing to promote quarterbacks coach Ken and passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator. Buffalo announced the move on Tuesday.

Dorsey has been with the Bills since 2019 as the club’s QBs coach. Buffalo added passing game coordinator to his title for the 2021 season.

The move keeps continuity for quarterback Josh Allen, who said he was a “huge advocate” for Dorsey after Buffalo’s season ended with the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.

Dorsey was previously Carolina’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-2017.

Before promoting Dorsey, the Bills reportedly interviewed Ravens receivers coach Tee Martin and Raiders receivers coach Edgar Bennett for the position. Buffalo now has a vacancy at QBs coach.

Before becoming a coach, Dorsey helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to a national title in 2001. He also appeared in 17 games with 13 starts for the 49ers and Browns from 2004-2008.