Brad Holmes likes that Senior Bowl QBs have battled adversity

The 2021 NFL Draft offered no suspense when it came to which quarterback would be the first off the board and where that quarterback would be selected as Trevor Lawrence was anointed the first overall pick long before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took the stage in Cleveland.

Sure things at quarterback are not in evidence this year, but there are teams that could be in the market for one early in the draft. The Lions are one such team and they have extended time with some prospects because they’re coaching one team at this week’s Senior Bowl.

North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Liberty’s Malik Willis, and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe are on their squad while Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong will be on the other team. On Monday, Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said that he likes that none of the players have had an easy ride through the collegiate ranks.

“They’re all different,” Holmes said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “They all offer different flavors and capabilities. You know, what was kind of cool about all three of those quarterbacks, especially on our roster, is that they’ve all kind of battled some kind of adversity and I thought that that was pretty cool.”

Jared Goff is under contract for 2022 and there’s a dead cap number of more than $30 million if the Lions were to part ways with him, so he’s likely going to be around next season. Anything beyond that is far less certain and that could lead the Lions, who have the No. 2 pick to go with the Rams’ first-round pick and the No. 34 pick, to pick up a possible successor this spring.