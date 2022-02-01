Brett Veach: We’ll work to keep a dialogue open with Melvin Ingram

Getty Images

The Chiefs defense got off to a bad start in 2021, but they found better footing and helped the team rattle off eight straight wins after a 3-4 start to the year.

Edge rusher Melvin Ingram was on hand for the last seven of those victories. Ingram came to Kansas City in a trade with the Steelers and his arrival coincided with the uptick in performance on defense. Ingram’s presence allowed Chris Jones to remain on the interior and the team allowed more than 14 points once in those first seven games he played with the team.

Ingram was playing on a one-year deal and General Manager Brett Veach said the team is open to having him back from the start of next season.

“I do think if a guy like Melvin decides he wants to come back and play, I think we would be at the top of his list, and that’s something we’ll work to keep a dialogue open with,” Veach said, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Veach also wants to hold onto left tackle Orlando Brown and the team will have some other holes to fill along with a decision to make about re-signing Tyrann Mathieu, so the G.M. should have his hands full in the coming weeks.