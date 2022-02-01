Brian Flores sues NFL, Dolphins, Giants, Broncos, alleges racist hiring policies

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2022, 4:22 PM EST
SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-FLORES-FL
Getty Images

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and teams he says have engaged in racist practices against Black coaches.

Flores named the league, the Dolphins, the Giants and the Broncos, as well as “John Doe teams 1-29” as defendants in the lawsuit, which is structured as a class action complaint, suggesting that Flores expects other coaches to join him as plaintiffs in the suit.

The suit makes explosive allegations about the Dolphins, his former employer. Flores says that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him an extra $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, as Ross wanted the Dolphins to lose enough games to secure the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. (Although the Dolphins were widely perceived to be tanking early that season, they improved in the second half of the year and ended up with the fifth overall pick.)

Flores also alleges that Ross tried to get him to recruit “a prominent quarterback” who was under contract to another team, in violation of league tampering rules. Flores says he refused.

The lawsuit also says the Giants scheduled a sham interview with Flores last week to comply with the Rooney Rule, and that Flores learned that his interview was a mockery because his former boss, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, mistakenly texted him a congratulatory message, thinking that the Giants were going to hire him. In fact, Belichick later revealed that he had misunderstood another text he received and that he was actually told the Giants were hiring Brian Daboll. The Giants did, in fact, hire Daboll, and the texts suggest that they had already made that decision and scheduled the interview with Flores only because the Rooney Rule required them to interview a minority coach before they could make the Daboll hiring official.

Flores also says the Broncos put him through a similar sham interview three years ago, and that they never had any intention of considering him for the job. The Broncos hired Vic Fangio shortly after Flores’ interview.

Flores released a statement saying, “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Permalink 212 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

212 responses to “Brian Flores sues NFL, Dolphins, Giants, Broncos, alleges racist hiring policies

  2. So Flores is suing because of the Rooney Rule? Sounds legit. What a weird way to declare that he does not want to work in the NFL anymore.

  4. It also claims the Dolphins owner offered him one hundred thousand dollars a game to lose.

    If that’s true how is that any different than Pete Rose.

    The Dolphins are a joke of an organization

  8. This is a shame. He is a good coach who was destined for another head coaching gig. He should have directed his anger solely at the Dolphins and left the other teams out of it

  10. Odd dude. Ross is a mind-numbingly awful owner, but this gives some clarity on where Flores’ head is at. It certainly was never on building on NFL-caliber coaching staff…….

  13. His coaching career is done… It’s becoming less and less surprising the Fins fired him as each little leak comes out. I suppose that’s point of those leaks.

  15. Looks like Flores caught the Giants in a lie. Good for him. The good ol boy system is racist and antiquated and I hope this lawsuit bleeds the Giants and the NFL dry

  16. Ahh man. Flores appears to be an excellent head coach but we will never see him on the NFL sidelines again. Such a shame.

  17. Dude should have done this sooner or waited until after the Texans make their decision.

  20. Career “probably” over?? This is suicide, who the hell would hire him now?? No wonder Miami fired this guy…

  21. Quite honestly the Rooney Rule is an insult. Interview a coach for a job if you think he’s qualified, not because a rule says you have to. It’s a waste of everyone’s time.

  22. Sometimes instead of blaming everyone else, a person just needs to look in the mirror and reevaluate the situation and what they could have done better. Take notes and apply the lessoned learned too the next position, just like everyone else who has ever been fired. This blame game is old.

  23. He seemed to like Ross a bit more when he hired him with no previous NFL coaching experience.

    This guy is a whacko, BUT………I have to admit that anything that makes Ross’ life miserable is ok with me.

  26. If there’s verifiable proof of the request for tanking, that right there could sink Ross due to the monetary stakes of legalized gambling.

  28. He’s probably ending his career, but good for him. One black coach in a league that is at least 75% black, something’s wrong with the picture if you have a brain. They can hire whoever they want, but it doesn’t make it right.

  30. Good for him. His claims are obvious. Just take a look at the players and then coaching staffs, espcially the highest paying jobs. Hope he gets paid.

  32. The allegations against the Dolphins are damning. If true, the integrity of the game is at risk. Trying to intentionally throw games. I’m sure the NFL will investigate. *cough*. Of course if they do, they’d also be helping Flores’ suit.

  34. Total BS. He had an NFL job and most would say he never should have been fired. I would think that NO NFL team will touch him now. He just destroyed his coaching career. Congrats!

  36. Bizarre how Dolphins gave him 3 years with Grier in the first place? He probably has a Stanford or college gig lined up to pay him 10m as his NFL career looks done.

  39. The Giants obviously targeted Daboll as the guy they wanted. Makes sense, look at what he did in Buffalo. Flores needs to realize that teams may already have honed in on a certain coach regardless of race. Too bad. I liked Flores, but this taints his image in my mind.

  40. The balls on this guy! He’s not wrong and good for him standing up for what he believes! It should have been him and not Meatboll too.

  41. So he is suing because the Rooney rule forces teams to interview coaches, that they are not planning on hiring?

    He is missing the point of the rule. Its there so that teams will interview minority Candidates, who may be able to “WOW” or otherwise change their minds about who they are going to hire.

    If the NFL gets rid of the rule, then it will be even harder for minority candidates to get an interview.

  42. He is done in the NFL. I liked the guy and wanted him to get another job but since he wants to fall on that sword… Good riddance.

  43. So… if what Flores is alleging here is true about being paid to throw games Black Sox style and blatant tampering by the owner.

    Why wouldn’t that warrant the most severe punishment in the history of the league?

  44. Why would he do this? Is he not interested in coaching anymore? There isn’t a single NFL team that will go near him now. This just doesn’t make sense why he would make this move. It’s not wise to air dirty laundry from your former employer… SMH.

  45. So, if he was interviewed *after* Daboll had been given the gig, then it is a violation of the Rooney Rule. That’s not the Rooney Law, so I am not sure what suing will do, but it definitely breaks the spirit of the Rule that requires minority candidates to be interviewed.

    But the Giants being punished? Not likely.

  46. Was it racial discrimination when Ross hired him as HC?
    He stopped speaking to his coordinators, GM (who is African American) and assistants. Anyone would be let go of that’s the route we all took.

  47. Good for him. the Rooney rule is a joke. Bob and Bill would hire him back in a second.

  48. I guess this means there are several other people besides his coaching staff (who he stopped talking to midseason) that he will no longer talk to. He already went through many assistant coaches in just his 3 years.

    The Dolphins part of this article is just a distraction. It may have violated NFL rules but certainly wasn’t racist what they asked him to do and his claim is the entire NFL is racist.

    That Belichick coaching tree just keeps getting worse and teams keep hiring them.

    I don’t think this is going to end like he thinks it will. If he doesn’t like that teams were required to interview minorities for coaching positions, the NFL can stop requiring teams to interview minority coaches, problem solved.

  49. Oh wow. This is going to be a HUGE deal, esp for Ross with the money for tanking if he can prove it.

  51. So he’s naming all the other teams, including black GM’s with coaching vacancies like Ryan Poles?

  52. @yaz67 with the exception of his first year, he has put up a winning record every other year. I have no doubt he is correct that teams are doing token interviews with minority coaches simply to hire the guy they want.

  53. What an incredibly stupid thing to do. Teams have had minority interviews to fulfill the Rooney Rule all the time. THEY HAVE TO!! His complaints about the Dolphins’ owner are irrelevant. He was destined for another head coaching job. Now his career is possibly over.

  54. I am torn on this one. While I might not necessarily think most owners are purposely not selecting minority head coaches over white coaches, they could be selecting the ones with the most experience up to that point. Experience that could be from just being good at what they do, or they could have gotten it because they looked more similar to the althetic director back in college. This will be hard to argue and prove.

  56. You could see this coming like a Buffalo storm warning in February.

    “Yeah, just hire the right person!” That’s what apologists say.
    About 25% of the NFL hires “the right person” every year and most of those people are not of color.

    If 60% of players are of color, how can only 1/32snd be coached by someone of that same race?

  58. As more information comes out, this is going to be a whole lot more than just hiring coaches. Stay Tuned Kids!

  61. sayormills49 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    This is a shame. He is a good coach who was destined for another head coaching gig. He should have directed his anger solely at the Dolphins and left the other teams out of it

    115 34
    **********************************

    I agree with you … but apparently Brian feels this issue is much bigger than a NFL coaching career. If he’s as successful as Curt Flood, his name will live on a bit longer.

  63. If this somehow means the Vikings pass on Harbaugh and hire Patrick Graham I’m going to be so bitter toward Flores.

  64. So the NFL has 32 teams. In 2020 there were 5 African American coaches and in 2021 there were 4. African Americans make up 13% of the American population. 13% of the 32 head coaching jobs is just a little under 4-1/2. There is nothing wrong with more than 5 having head coaching jobs,but if African Americans think they should be represented by 50% in all jobs in this country,we will run out of them very quick.
    At some point we need to celebrate the accomplishment that African Americans made over the last few years as head coaches in the NFL.Achieving more than their representation of population. The NFL’s policy that African Americans had to be interviewed helped make that happen.
    As for Stephen Ross,if Brian let those things happen while he was coach and didn’t report them to Roger Goodell immediately that is on him,he kept coaching for Miami, raised no concerns, and was looking forward to next year when he found out he was fired. Now he’s making accusations without proof. He’d better have it, if he doesn’t he’ll likely never coach in the NFL again.

  65. yaz67 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    I am sure it has nothing to do with his career record

    He finished with 2 winning seasons in 3 years. That’s not bad for a first time coach

  66. Good. Finally someone is speaking out against the worst kept secret in the league. Someone has to suffer so others in the future can prosper.

  67. This is proof that not only is the Rooney rule not working, it is causing a lot of unneeded resentment.

  68. I’m not sure what to think about this… He’s got to do what he feels is right, but, he was blessed with an NFL head coaching job, he lost it because he evidently wasn’t very subordinate to his boss’s wishes. Maybe he’s just not cut out for the job he seeks? That happens in life and it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with skin color.

  70. Any word on his planned interview with Saints? That’s a wrinkle in the interview prep, no?

  71. Wow! Can you imagine coaching and playing for a team where the owner is paying the HC 100k per game to lose.

  74. Well when you have a rule that forces teams to interview coaches they have no intention of hiring you are going to get sham interviews…

    What an epic implosion by Flores.

  75. Whose decision was it to draft Tua over Herbert? My guess is that it wasn’t Brian Flores.

  76. It’s likely not so much racism as much as it is cronyism.. which can certainly be influenced by race.

  77. So Ross PAID him to tank in 2019? Sooooo, what’s Flo’s explanation for the 7 game losing streak in 2021? Oh, Ross paid him as well for the 7 game losing streak, that’s right.

  78. The headline is going to trigger people, but the details do look a little suspect by the teams involved (not necessarily the league).

  80. No reason to doubt what he says about Ross. And it sounds like the text messages in question confirm his allegation against the Giants. Somebody needs to put this boys club of money-grubbing billionaires in its place. Have at it, Mr. Flores.

  81. Why would Ross need to pay Flores money to lose? All Ross had to do was tell Grier to trade away more players for picks to lose! He could have had him trade players up to almost the middle of the season.
    Brian better have proof. What owner would touch him after this.

  82. This is tragic.

    Not sure if he has enough solid proof to beat the system, only he knows. He’s right, unless he’s on solid ground, this might be the end of his career.

    Good coach, but I think that this highlights that he had issues. Maybe those same issues came across in his interviews.

    Good luck to him

  83. February 1, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    I am sure it has nothing to do with his career record.

    ____________

    Sure, let’s look at it:

    In three years as a HEAD COACH, he went 24-25. Just under 50%. Not great.
    The last two years, however, he went 19-14 and took the Dolphins to their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2004.

    His career COACHING record, however, includes every win, plus every division and conference title, and Super Bowl win from 2008-2018.

  85. Dude may be on to something…cant tell me there aren’t brilliant black coaches out there while the league keeps the same handful of washed up has-been head coaches.

  86. Not saying that he is correct in this instance – But – just look at the Packers – Are not all their interns and assistant white? Lewis Butkus Mahaffey Vrable?
    As a head coach you hire those who have the same type of mindset. But there is a whole bunch of nepotism and all one has to do is look at all the young new style coaches who are or have relatives in the coaching fraternity. Until these intern, assistants and quality control positions include a whole lot of minority candidates how would one expect more minority coaches to rise through the ranks. A few get positions as D assistants and eventually as D co-ordinators – but that is a hard nut to crack into.

  87. They can’t seem to understand that equality means equal opportunity.Not that the job is yours if you apply for it, and if you don’t get it, its discrimination. Big. Difference.

  89. No it has nothing to do with his record if his allegations are true it’s multiple violations of league policies.

  90. flash1224 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:25 pm
    It also claims the Dolphins owner offered him one hundred thousand dollars a game to lose.

    If that’s true how is that any different than Pete Rose.

    —–
    Actually it’s more like the Black Sox.

    Rose bet on his team to win.

  91. If you’re going to create a hiring rule that ignores Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, this kind of thing is going to happen.

  95. So….evidently he doesn’t actually want to be a coach in the NFL again? Interesting that he names all NFL teams…even the ones with minority coaches.

  96. He might be right but not super smart. What he should have done was get a job first, then sue the NFL. No way he gets fired with the lawsuit pending. Also, don’t name everyone in your complaint. Stick to the stuff you can prove in court

  97. Mad respect for him for turning down money to lose. Wonder how this is gonna go over in the Dolphins’ locker room

  98. If he has receipts on the owner offering bonuses for losses… that guy could lose his team. “Intergrity of the game” Goodell has to drop a big hammer for that.

  99. Who knows whether what Flores experienced is true, but the truth is that the Rooney Rule has indeed been a sham for some time now.

  101. As a lifelong Dolphins fan I was very disappointed when Flores was fired. The further this goes the more I’m thinking Ross made the right choice. I’m sure teams that interviewed him did their due diligence and it would seem whatever happened in Miami was largely due to Flores inability to get along with others. Bottom line, had he interviewed well he woulda been offered a job by one of these teams.

  103. So the NFL forces teams to interview black coaches in the hiring cycle, so he is suing NFL teams because they’ve abided by the rules that were imposed on them.

  106. josh plum says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:40 pm

    I am torn on this one. While I might not necessarily think most owners are purposely not selecting minority head coaches over white coaches, they could be selecting the ones with the most experience up to that point. Experience that could be from just being good at what they do, or they could have gotten it because they looked more similar to the althetic director back in college. This will be hard to argue and prove.

    ————————–

    It’s easy to prove. He just needs to show that the Giants made their hiring decision before they interviewed a black candidate for the job, thus violating the Rooney Rule. The purpose of the Rooney Rule is to give black candidates a foot in the door to the hiring process for head coaching and senior football operations jobs. It doesn’t guarantee them a job. It just prevents black candidates from being excluded from the process.

  107. But it was well known the Giants were going to interview Pat Graham too, so they didn’t need Flores to fulfill the Rooney Rule. They interviewed Ryan Roles for GM too… was well reported how much Giants brass liked and respected Flores, and have for years, so this suit seems to be somewhat of a reach to me, at least as far as the Giants are concerned. Ross offering $100k to lose stinks to high heaven though.

  108. The coaches can hire whoever they want to. You got an interview and didn’t get it Life isn’t fair sometimes. That isn’t a lawsuit sorry

  110. Does anybody really think that the Raiders were going to hire Mayo or Bowles? They wanted Josh McDaniels all along. The Rooney rule has good intentions but it is flawed. The rule forces teams to interview prospects they never has any intention of hiring. These men deserve more than to be used as pawns just so these teams can abide by “the rule”.

  111. Of course this was going to happen. It is just fine to over staff your team with one race/ethnicity at double or triple their rate of the general population, but dare you fail to hire someone of that same race at higher levels (making less money than the players), that deserves to be a lawsuit. Someone’s nose is out of joint. There likely was a serious opportunity prior than this fake racist claim, but I can guarantee you he won’t be hired in the pros after this. He did himself a disservice. I am all for hiring the best candidate possible – if team owners are stupid, that is their crime. Not racism.

  114. What he seems to be saying is that the Rooney Rule results in lots of sham interviews, which many of us have been saying right here for years, including the PFT writers. “Token” interviews for compliance when you already know who you want is an insult to the very qualified minority prospects that are out there. Not sure if suing is the way to fix this problem, but we’ll see. It’s fascinating to think about where this could end up!!

  115. Flores is a straight shooter. Enomously talented.

    One of his greatest strengths as a coach, in Miami & New England, was his committment to preparation. Meaning that by choosing to act now, he and his legsl team are ready for battle.

    The NFL is antebellum level racist.

    If the league is lucky, Flores’ suit will succeed and drag the league willingly ir not into the 21st century.

  116. Unless there will be a clause in his settlement, he will easily be hired back by the Patriots. He will coach again. He’s too good not to. The question will be who all will join the class action? Bieniemy has been similarly screwed.

  117. I’ve always been confused by the “I’m not hired due to the color of my skin” followed by “I should be hired due to the color of my skin”.

  118. Half of us who have something to say on this topic will find our comments never made it into the thread. I doubt what I am writing right now will make it.

    That’s what happens when you are speaking truth to power.

  119. Even if everything he says is true, it’s not proof of systemic racism or probably even anything illegal. A violation of NFL rules, perhaps. But civil liability? That’s ridiculous. Of course teams are going to try to get around the Rooney rule, because it’s ineffective and a nuisance. It forces teams to consider factors other than merit, which if they actually do that, dilutes the overall talent pool. That means it increases the chance of hiring a minority coach who may not be qualified or as qualified, which then leads to his firing a few years later. I get it, he should be frustrated because he probably didn’t deserve to be fired. Teams may not have e given him a fair look. But proving it’s because of racism? Good luck with that.

  121. Didn’t see this one coming. Wow. Guess that prolly rules him out for any openings this year. Who would want the Media circus around their club?

  122. The Rooney Rule makes this kind of thing certain to happen: Teams MUST interview a candidate of color and Flores is looking for interviews. He is going to run into this, as is any coach of color, as long as the Rooney Rule exists. For his suit to have merit I would assume he needs to prove that teams passed on him because of his race. Now THAT is going to be hard to do since the criteria are almost entirely subjective.
    If the league is serious about hiring more black coaches they need to do a better job of training people for being interviewed. It could be that Flores and others simply are not doing as good of a job in presenting themselves as quality candidates.
    He is a good coach that deserved better than he received from Miami. At this point his reputation is going to be as a self proclaimed victim and a trouble maker. That is a shame.

  124. tomthebombtracy says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:40 pm
    You could see this coming like a Buffalo storm warning in February.

    “Yeah, just hire the right person!” That’s what apologists say.
    About 25% of the NFL hires “the right person” every year and most of those people are not of color.

    If 60% of players are of color, how can only 1/32snd be coached by someone of that same race?

    _________________________________________________________________________________________

    So do white players get to do the same because there are less of them in the league? Or are there less because there less talented. Same works for coaching

  125. The giants know the dolphins gm that butted heads with the coach. I really doubt the giants new gm wanted to deal with that headache and likely just wanted daboll the whole time anyway. Blame the Rooney rule for this.

  126. This racism cry is getting SO old. How many MILLIONAIRE minorities has the NFL created? INCLUDING FLORES!

  127. So…he’s suing because the Rooney Rule got him interviews that he may not have otherwise gotten? How about stop whining, go blow them away in the interview and make them think twice about not hiring you?

  128. A NFL owner should be able to choose who they want to run their multi billion dollar franchise. The NFL makes teams interview minority coaches so of course people of all races are interviewed and not hired. Just because you are black doesn’t mean you should automatically get hired. You don’t see Asian, Latin, etc pulling the race card constantly. He made millions being a HC, doesn’t sound too bad to me.

  129. He just Kaepernick-ed himself. Whatever happened to hiring the most qualified person for the job? Whatever happened to hiring the person who the owner felt most comfortable in? Whatever happened to hiring the person who gives the team the best chance to succeed? I don’t care if that person is white, black, brown, purple, green, gay, straight, bi, trans, etc. If they can take a team to the SB, that’s the bottom line. These are 32 businesses who are all aiming for success.

  131. Couple of things here:
    First, if there’s actually racism happening (i.e. we’re not hiring Xxxx Yyyyyyy because he’s black)… then it should be rooted out into the light.

    Second, if you have an institutionalized rule that REQUIRES a team to interview minorities “before” they hire a non-minority that is basically ASKING for sham interviews. Go ahead and ask some of the black coaches that are interviewed over and over by teams who have no interest in hiring them every single off season how beneficial it was to them. The NFL is a small world. Everyone “knows everyone”. Candidates have artificially inflated interview numbers or “interest” and eventually it becomes a “what is wrong with this guy?” type of scenario. Even if that’s not a real issue.
    For example, let’s say Sean Payton actually wants to coach for the Cowboys. Pretend for a moment that the Saints don’t hold his rights. Jerry wants to hire him and will only hire him and is only making a coaching change specifically TO hire him. Isn’t he also required to interview a minority in that process? And regardless of this contrived example, this exact thing is playing out all over the league each off season. Would it surprise any person here to learn that some veteran minority coach like Jim Caldwell isn’t actively looking for a coaching job, but agreeing to check boxes for a team who knows who they already want to hire? That’s the kind of stuff that happens when you make discriminatory, silly rules. Both sides know it’s a sham in a lot of cases so they just go through the motions.

  132. That $100K to lose thing is explosive. Wait ’til Florio writes a piece on that. This is HUGE news.

  133. Man just torpedoed his career. I’m dumbfounded. Even if he’s 1000% right, that won’t change the fact he’s coached his last game in the NFL. I am simply dumbfounded by this

  134. THE NFL is a private organization. I have a hard time believing the owners are racist. Do they have biases probably. Could it be an issue of not enough black guys are into coaching with less then 13% of the population and a much smaller subset of that as a candidate- much more likely. Owners want to win. They also want the best candidate for the job regardless of color. Are some owners stupid and a poor judge of talent, obviously but that doesn’t make them racist.

  136. I suppose this shines the light on some behind the scenes conversations… no wonder he got fired.

  138. Let me preface this by saying I HATE Stephen Ross… but 1) What does wanting to tank have to do with racism and how is it illegal? 2) If that “prominent QB” was Watson… hadn’t the Texans granted permission for the Dolphins to talk to him multiple times? 3) While I agree with the stupidity of the Rooney rule… it also gave Flores the access to get the Dolphins job in the first place didn’t it?

  139. I anticipate a settlement, a large fine for Ross and some kind of league front office job.

  140. Pretty sure the Broncos hired Vance Joseph from Miami about 4 years ago. Good luck winning that one big guy.

  143. I personally don’t know the man. That being said, he’s coming off as entitled to me. He expects to be hired on the spot? I’ve interviewed for jobs, some I got, some not. I learned from it, and grew. My interview skills improved from each one.

  144. The Rooney Rule requires all teams to interview minority candidates. It does NOT require any of them to hire those candidates.

    Flores will not be able to prove racism. The only thing he may be able to prove are the tampering charges and the order to tank games…but only if FLores kept evidence to prove it.

    I thought that Flores was a good coach. This action will tank his career.

  145. It is interesting how so many comments are not about if what he said is true or not about the NFL, but they are upset that he called the NFL out on their racist policy in public. Why are they not upset about the policy? It is because they know what he is saying is true and now they want to deflect attention from this issue. I like the fact that Flores refused to used by the NFL in this game they love to play with black coaches.

  146. Dummy Thought : Oh his NFL Coaching Career is over

    Measured Thought : He obviously put thought into this…came off making what…$15-$20 million from the Dolphins gig…and decided to take a stand. I can see where he is coming from…and dude ain’t wrong either…

    signed,

    White Guy

  148. Simply put….Flores Career….exit stage left….HE IS TOAST will never get hired again OR the NFL will pull strings to get him a head coaching gig to drop the lawsuit….for a league that is worth so much money teams continue to do stupid things!

  150. On the surface, I can believe the Miami-part of the story. It wouldn’t surprise me if the team owner was trying to get Flores to lose games and improperly engage with a certain player on another team while still being under contract with that other team. What really lost him credibility is when he started making claims of being the token interviewee with the Giants and Broncos. Because he was not hired does not mean because of race. We see teams fall in love with coaches and GM’s they want. But the NFL policy turns minorities into tokens when teams want a certain coach or GM. Is it right? It is their decision about whom they see are being a fit for their team. When Flores was fired, I was shocked. Here is a man who had changed the fortunes of Miami as the franchise was moving in the right direction. If there is any cause for suit, it was his wrongful termination in my view.

  152. Damn! He is not stupid. He knows very well that suing will make him radioactive for most teams and he might not get to be HC again.
    Flores is a legit quality coach and for him to take this step he must really feel he has been wronged.

  153. So this is what Ross meant when he said he didn’t communicate well with people. He told him to throw games and he didn’t say “Yes Massah”. Poor communication. If he has any of this in writing – Jeff Bezos welcome to the NFL.

  154. in ozwetrust said “The Rooney rule has good intentions but it is flawed” he’s right
    kinda like announcing to the world you are only going to nominate a black female judge to the supreme court. some say well-intended, but clearly flawed
    neither situation changes peoples hearts and minds.

  155. The NFL player population consists of 65%-70% black men. Society in America has roughly 7% black men. So if the NFL was racist, I am sure this would not be the case.

  158. I’m sick of seeing what’s been done to black coaches in this league. The Rooney rule was meant to have a positive impact on the league and instead has been turned into a running joke. It’s ridiculous. And before you attack me for this comment consider these names, their tenures and their records upon being fired. Flores-Culley-Wilks-Morris-Joseph-Caldwell. All Fired under 4 years some within 2 years of being hired. They’re all good coaches with proven track records. Not saying it doesn’t happen to white coaches. But when an owner and GM sees a person that doesn’t look like them they give very little leeway. And that’s just wrong. Meanwhile career loser HCs like McDaniels and Gase continue to get jobs. And don’t get me started on Bienemy and Staley getting snubbed every year.

  159. The Rooney rule needs to go. It serves no purpose then to get minority candidates hopes up that they will actually get the job. It’s time has passed.

  160. So offering him more money to lose, while unethical and maybe illegal, is racist?

    And are we to assume dsboll didn’t deserve the job?
    And wasn’t Miamis GM who fired him black?

    I really confused about the racist part

  161. Didnt the giants interview Leslie Frazier also?

    Kind of puts a whole in the im only here for the rooney rule thing

  162. I’m sure this is exactly what the NFLPA and Owners were thinking when they instituted the Rooney Rule. Nice work you idiots.

  163. Why the Broncos? Does he not realize that the head coach of the Broncos before Fangio was a black man named Vance Joseph??

  165. The most damning thing in this is the Belichick text.. if the Giants let it slip that they weren’t going to hire Flores and asked him for a meeting anyway (and he can prove it).. that’s proof of bad faith on the part of the Giants and could be actionable.. everything else (especially the Broncos?) comes off as entitled conjecture to me.

  166. White coaches that get called into interview and do not get the job have nothing to fall back on, blaming race is like the last ditch effort. The NFL has done nothing but promote the race injustice equality etc, through their commercials, their announcers lecturing, their slogans allowed on elements and endzones. How do you use race when look on the field alone the differential of races playing the game. So if is not a race thing when picking best player than it should be same standard for picking coaches. who the owner feels can do the job THEY want

  167. ‘Systemic’ would imply that holistically all/most NFL owners ARE racist, and racist to the extent that they are willing to diminish their chances for success (more $$) just in order to keep blacks out of coaching. Given the single focused pressure to win at all costs, it’s hard to believe this is systemic. Seems like any owners who were truly doing this, would be outliers.

  172. buzzy says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    The Rooney rule needs to go. It serves no purpose then to get minority candidates hopes up that they will actually get the job. It’s time has passed.

    ______________________________

    While I agree the concept is pathetic and stupid.. it’s also needed and proven. Minority coach hiring skyrocketed after it was put in place.

  173. Amazing that all of you “fans” are saying you don’t “like” him anymore, just because he’s telling the truth.

    All of you who take that stance “ARE” the problem, you don’t want him to tell the truth and make changes to systemic racism because you SUPPORT the systemic racism.

    Cowards…

  175. If there was no Rooney rule, Giants wouldnt have wasted Brian Flores’s time. If there is no Rooney rule, then the Giants are viewed as racist either way. This is all such a joke.

  176. He won’t coach in the NFL again, and he won’t be coaching at any major college programs, either. For him to think he had a realistic shot at the Giants job is silly anyway, because Schoen was going to hire his own guy Daboll. For the other teams, maybe he didn’t interview well. Maybe teams sensed he had a chip on his shoulder and he didn’t come across well. Either way, without some sort of ‘smoking gun’ evidence he’s going to have a hard time proving that teams didn’t hire him for racist reasons. Even if he wins, which seems pretty unlikely, will anything really change? No one can force any team to hire a minority head coach. If other coaches join the lawsuit and they end up getting some money I would think all it will do will be to set the bar higher and make it tougher for minority candidates.

  177. He better hope the Texans hire him. Whether he’s right or not, what an idiotic thing to do.

  178. Were those texts from Belichick really accidental? Or did Belichick know exactly what he was doing?

  181. dj12gauge says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:22 pm
    Didnt the giants interview Leslie Frazier also?

    Kind of puts a whole in the im only here for the rooney rule thing

    ———————————

    They also interviewed their own DC who is black. That’s 3 black candidates instead of the required 2. Dolphins were right, Flores is difficult to work with.

  182. Yeah, He done!
    I would say XFL or USFL but no one is going to want to risking hiring someone who has turned on their employers in this manner… Likely has made himself ‘untouchable’!

  183. For the Dolphins sake, I hope there is no email or other written proof of the $100k bonus for losses.

  184. He should have been fired mid-season when he lost 7 games in a row which is due to bad coaching, and it was a good reason to fire him at the end of the season.

    The Rooney rule is only about getting minorities interviews to get names circulating nothing about being hired. The courts could do an affirmative action style ruling but the NFL is already close to population stats for minority hires (though the players are heavily skewed towards minorities so that might need to be evened out per population stats) except they are very short on women players and coaches at all levels.

  185. This guy is a perfect example of how the NFL is not racist. He was a LB at BC. That’s it. Yet he got a job on an NFL team, was promoted again and again, and ended up having one of the 32 most coveted jobs in football. He went 24-25 in 3 years and got fired. Sounds like anything but racism to me.

  187. The Rooney rule which is a joke. only says you have to interview blacks which again is stupid. Its racist in that it specifies someone of color. Why not interview an asian, one arab, a hispanic. Where do blacks get the consideration that its all about them. Ironic that colleges have no problem discriminating against asians over blacks but asians are in the minority class too.
    The problem, you get fired by one team no matter your color your not automatically on the popularity chart. Why would I jump to interview someone who just got canned without knowing the full story first.

  188. I just want to make it known.
    Stephen Ross, if you’re reading this, I am willing to come lose as many games as you want me to for $100,000 per. In fact, I’ll do it for half that. Will also talk to any QB you want me to, don’t care what rules I’d be breaking. Just tell me where to sign.

  189. This makes the Jon Gruden law suit look like a parking ticket. By the way, confirmed prominent quarterback was Brady when he was under contract with New England.

  191. Lots of systemic racism in the comments. Most white people don’t get it. I’m white, and took the time to understand. Our country is divided and will be conquered if we don’t quit the relentless shaming. We all have much in common and could easily get together and be great.

  192. And people wonder why Mitch Trubisky was selected #1 and Mahomes and Watson were selected much later

  193. nydre4 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:27 pm
    If there was no Rooney rule, Giants wouldnt have wasted Brian Flores’s time. If there is no Rooney rule, then the Giants are viewed as racist either way. This is all such a joke.

    ____________________

    Take your fan goggles off for a second… if the Giants acted in bad faith and it can be proven.. they both violated the spirit of the rule, and caused an actionable offense against FLores.. how much is his time being wasted worth.. I have no idea.. but if he can prove it was done in bad faith the Giants should settle ASAP.

  194. Man, I love this guy as a coach and was looking forward to seeing where he landed. I just wish he was willing to play the game a little longer. Mike Tomlin, for example, is an amazing coach and a helluva role model in the black community. I’m sure he has to bite his tongue every day and tolerate things that white people in this country can’t comprehend. But he works within the system and has a ton to show for it. Probably similar to a lot of successful black people operating in a society stacked against them. Brian could have followed Tomlin’s path and even achieved his success, but now he’s probably locked out of the game for life. Such a bummer. But kudos for standing up for what he believes is right. Just wished it didn’t come at the expense of his wildly promising career.

  195. buffalo69 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm
    This makes the Jon Gruden law suit look like a parking ticket. By the way, confirmed prominent quarterback was Brady when he was under contract with New England.

    ________________________

    Brady was FA when he went to Tampa and it was very obviously DeSaun Watson.. which I believe (correct me if I am wrong) the Dolphins had permission to talk to while negotiating a trade.

  196. “Hello, Mr Flores? Yeah, we won’t be needing that second interview after all. Good luck to you.”

  197. If the Supreme Court rules that affirmative action is illegal, what does that do to his case?

  199. Hey news, if your black you have to be a good coach. If your white or pink or green, you have to be a good coach. Take on the owner or GM and get defiant that they cant fire you or they should mind their own business and if your white, pink, green, of black, your probably getting canned. How is that racist.
    Did he mention the year long pissing contest he was in with management over Tua? Did he mention that he burned some bridges down over tua. Did he mention that he became a pain in the ass over tua. ANd he is calling the race card?

  201. The Rooney Rule is by definition, racist.

    Forcing teams to interview someone based on their skin color. Yes. It really is that simple. That IS racism.

  203. Hope B Flo gets compensated and never work in NFL again; although he deserves to.

    Imagine hockey with 85 percent minority coaches and owners.

  205. Owners strive to hire best person for the position, period. I think the NFL has covered their bases even if some organizations pay little regard to the spirit of the Rooney rule. Flores was handsomely compensated as are many. many qualified diverse employees. These are high paying, equal-opportunity positions coveted by a top pool of talent. Shame on Coach Flores. Life isn’t always fair but he was doing pretty good for himself up to now. Looks like a huge miscalculation and sour grapes to me. Maybe he’s after a eight-figure settlement. The big winners are the lawyers as usual.

  206. If Mel Tucker is worth $100mil in Lansing, I reckon Flores will land just fine on his feet in the college game.

  208. Sell the team to The Manning’s! Plain and simple. Bye bye Ross . He is a crappy owner and the dolphins deserve better so do there fans!

  209. Why is Ross paying him $100,000 per loss racist? And yes, the Rooney Rule forces teams to do sham interviews with black coaches before hiring any white coach. That’s why the Rooney Rule is so insane.

  210. thatsrightmike says:
    February 1, 2022 at 5:34 pm
    If the Supreme Court rules that affirmative action is illegal, what does that do to his case?

    __________________________________________

    Nothing? At all? What you just basically asked is “if government raises taxes, does that mean I don’t have to go to school anymore?” lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.