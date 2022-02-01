Brian Flores will appear on CBS Mornings on Wednesday to discuss his lawsuit

Posted by Charean Williams on February 1, 2022, 7:45 PM EST
At nearly the same time the Washington Football Team will be unveiling its new name Wednesday on The Today Show on NBC, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will appear in studio on CBS Mornings.

Flores and his attorneys, Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, will discuss his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices in the NFL.

Flores sued the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday seeking class-action status and unspecified damages.

The Dolphins fired Flores last month after three seasons.

The NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos all denied the allegations in statements.

Flores commented on the lawsuit in a statement, saying, “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come. God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals.”

16 responses to “Brian Flores will appear on CBS Mornings on Wednesday to discuss his lawsuit

  1. Looks like this guy went to the Colin Kaepernick school of professional martyrdom.

  5. This “I dont get my way” whining is getting so old. Life isnt fair prople. It never has been and never will be.

    But if it isnt fair…lets sue. Even though we made it to the tippy top of football coaching. What a joke.

  7. I’m all for it. Time to rip the band aid and expose the festering wound of racism.

  8. Shame on CBS for giving this guy a platform to attack the most progressive entity on the planet when it comes to race.

  9. He has a career losing record, never made the playoffs and was hired as a head coach over his white counterparts. And now he’s suing because he didn’t another job right after getting fired?

    Maybe Matt Nagy should sue for racism since he got to the playoffs twice and has a career winning record but can’t even get another HC interview….

  10. What team in their right mind would not hire the best candidate available?

    If they are Black (or better yet Female) they not only get the best candidate but lots of diversity points.

    Time for a cut scrub to start a lawsuit about the lack of White Running Backs.

  11. So, Mr. Flores, how come you waited until now to bring up things that happened over two years ago? If these are such serious allegations and you’re a man of such incredible integrity, how come you didn’t say anything then??????

  13. This proves Ross and Grier right. Imagine being stuck working with a guy with this attitude for 3 years. Brian Flores is even suing teams that interviewed him for a Head Coach opportunity. Think about how this country would operate if every time someone didnt get hired they sued the employer for not hiring them according to some perceived discrimination. Im glad he is no longer leading the Miami Dolphins.

  14. He was hired by an owner who is a minority and worked with a GM who is a minority. The racism thing isn’t adding up here…… However, the other stuff is way jacked-up and hopefully that costs Ross the team and Garfinkel and Grier their jobs.

  15. It’ll be interesting to see how he comes across in public comments because the lawsuit reads like it was filed in blind anger which probably explains why it’s so poorly arranged. Half of it is discrimination based which could be a class action lawsuit but the other half is completely specific to him with the Dolphins asking him to break NFL rules… but apparently not punishing him in any way when he refused. You can’t have apples and oranges in a class action suit. It has to be something shared by all the plaintiffs. To win over the public he’s going to need to sound reasonable and on-point. Otherwise it comes across like the ex-spouse who has a million disconnected complaints that can’t all possibly be true.

  16. He is not a stupid guy… but IDK if this is a good action to take.

    It was not all that long ago that there was ZREO black coaches and ZERO black QB’s.We have come a long way.

    Coach Dungy said it best – why would you turn down opportunities? You can change more from bring a part of the system Than from being on the outside.

    Is there more changes needed, IDK, but this manuver is good for noone..Noone… the NFL, players or coaches, anyone.

    Come one man… there are better ways.

