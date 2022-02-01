Brian Flores will appear on CBS Mornings on Wednesday to discuss his lawsuit

Getty Images

At nearly the same time the Washington Football Team will be unveiling its new name Wednesday on The Today Show on NBC, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores will appear in studio on CBS Mornings.

Flores and his attorneys, Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis, will discuss his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices in the NFL.

Flores sued the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday seeking class-action status and unspecified damages.

The Dolphins fired Flores last month after three seasons.

The NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos all denied the allegations in statements.

Flores commented on the lawsuit in a statement, saying, “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come. God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals.”