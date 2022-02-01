Broncos announce they’re up for sale

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are officially on the block.

The Pat Bowlen Trust announced on Tuesday that the team will be sold. The move has been expected for some time as the team dealt with lawsuits involving Bowlen’s heirs that helped make it clear selling the team would be the easiest path forward. The dismissal of a recent lawsuit brought by the estate of former owner Edgar Kaiser was seen as the last hurdle to clear before a sale could begin.

“Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures,” CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Broncos are a special franchise that is part of the fabric of this region, and whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.”

The sale price for the Broncos is likely to set a new record for an American professional sports team. John Elway has expressed interest in being part of the new ownership team, but that is one of many open questions about the future of the franchise that will be answered in the coming months.