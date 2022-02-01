Broncos call Brian Flores allegations regarding 2019 “sham” interview “blatantly false”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2022, 6:22 PM EST
The landmark lawsuit filed on Tuesday by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores contains strong allegations against multiple NFL teams. Flores contends the Broncos conducted a “sham interview” of him in 2019.

“Broncos’ then-General Manager, John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview,” Flores alleges at paragraph 21 of his complaint. “They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had [been] drinking heavily the night before. It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job. Shortly thereafter, Vic Fangio, a white man, was hired to be the Head Coach of the Broncos.”

The Broncos have issued a statement in response to the allegations.

“The allegations from Brian Flores directed toward the Denver Broncos in today’s court filing are blatantly false,” the Broncos said. “Our interview with Mr. Flores regarding our head coaching position began promptly at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, in a Providence, R.I., hotel. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours—the fully allotted time—and concluded shortly before 11 a.m.

“Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate.

“Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization—and its employees—from such baseless and disparaging claims.”

The litigation will be replete with factual discrepancies and disputes. One of those skirmishes will entail all facts and circumstances regarding Flores’ interview with the Broncos in 2019. It’s clear that the Broncos dispute his version of the events, and that they will aggressively advance their position.

41 responses to “Broncos call Brian Flores allegations regarding 2019 “sham” interview “blatantly false”

  1. And both men had losing records over 3 years and were defensive gurus that had woefully inept offenses…

  2. I hope the entire NFL counter sues this guy for everything he has. Slander, Libel, Torte and defamation.

  3. Are we surprised that this is the reality of the Rooney Rule?

    I for one, am not.

    What an embarrassment to the NFL

  4. ruh roh raggy…. Sounds like the Broncos may have the interview documented, and if the documents contain timestamps Flores might have been caught red handed in a lie.

  5. The NFL/team lawyers can deny all they want. There’s one Black head coach among 32 teams. What ever happened to the Rooney rule?

    Flores has effectively ended his NFL career like Colin Kaepernick. But both are making points that the NFL hiring process doesn’t reflect diversity or freedom of thought at all.

  6. “Oh no, of course we didn’t interview 1 black coach just to satisfy the requirements of the Rooney rule. Of course not. We would never do that.” – Every NFL team ever.

  7. I don’t know if there is any racism in the hiring process, but there definitely is a problem of nepotism and owners like Ross who are willing to lose now in order to get a better draft pick. And the Rooney rule certainly hasn’t helped either, as teams probably just interview minority candidates because they’re required to.

  8. Starting to understand why the dolphins fired this guy. If you blame everything that doesn’t go your way on your skin color then you never have to take personal responsibility.

    And fyi, the Rooney rule pretty much guarantees black folks will get sent on sham interviews. Your a quota that has to be filled. Get rid of the damn thing.

  9. i am not sure what the outcome that flores wanted by filing his suit.
    even if it has merit, it will only deter other clubs that interviewed him
    from hiring him.

  10. Coaches are hired on talent, then how come no one is questioning or suing for more white players on NFL teams. It is all about talent and winning. Color is not a factor, who is the best.

  11. With this move, Flores through Bill Belichick under the bus (the Hoody mis-sent a text, something we’ve all likely done). Flores accused the Giants of wrong doing. The Giants HAD to interview a minority candidate, which they did. Does this then mean they can’t hire their preferred HC? In the Broncos case, Denver is saying they have detailed notes of the interview, and have said so very quickly after the initial news. Not a good look for Flores. What Stephen Ross allegedly did, asking Flores to tank games and recruit another player on another team, while is absolutely wrong, has nothing to do with racism as evidenced by Ross having hired Flores!
    Flores has a reputation of being a hard-arse coach, seems to get overly upset when things don’t go exactly his way…and now he’s thrown a lot of people under the bus with what seems to be an emotional argument(s), not ones of merit.
    Probably not the qualities you want in a head coach; black, white, green, blue, etc.

  12. In order to be successful with this lawsuit, he needs to have factual proof; not subjective allegations of how the Broncos executives appeared before him. Didn’t these executives fly out from Denver to Rhode Island just to interview him?
    This whole lawsuit could have a chilling effect on hiring minority coaches if this is the attitude they are expecting once they are fired.

  13. The Rooney rule is Racist in every way. Let’s look at the numbers for black and white players. What are they ??? We’re not crying about that.

  14. All you have to do is to read his allegation of “systemic racism” to know that he is being propped up by a third party – no self respecting MAN who was denied a job because of real racism would use the code language “systemic racism”. This is one dirty story that is being used as a wedge issue by those wanting to make the failure of a certain minority candidate to be more than professional incompetence (a 24-25 record is not a winner); up until this act by this clown I was in support of him getting a job because I felt the Dolphins bailed on him unfairly – not because of race. So tired of race being exploited for profit.

  15. They have multiple witnesses who took detailed notes, and all Flores has is motive to lie…. Open and shut case he’s all done…Goodbye Nice knowing you

  17. Brian and his attorneys must have forgotten that there are only 32 head coaching jobs in the NFL. If he truly believes those allegations in the first place, why did it take him over 2 years to file a complaint? He’s a prime example of what’s wrong with affirmative action.

  18. If you’re going to pick a legal fight with 31 multi-billionaires – you had better be sure your accusations are 100% accurate.

    Somehow I sincerely doubt they are.

    It sounds like he’s getting some horrible legal advice and when it’s all over and he’s counter-sued to the stone age- I expect a press conference where he claims as such.

  20. Looks like Josh Lambo needs to save a spot on the bench for folks who will never be employed again in the NFL.

  23. Vance Joseph was the Broncos coach immediately before this interview and Flores got hired by the Dolphins shortly afterwards. Those two facts pretty much torpedo Flores’ entire claim.

  25. jam11163 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 6:33 pm
    The Rooney rule is Racist in every way. Let’s look at the numbers for black and white players. What are they ??? We’re not crying about that.
    ____________

    A blatant false equivalency. No one is preventing white players from being on NFL rosters. There is no history of the league excluding players solely because they are white. There is no systemic discrimination against white players.

  26. All we ever hear is about how greedy the NFL is… these greedy owners will do anything to win. Except hire a qualified minority coach? BS.

  30. This guy is in full Kaepernick mode. I really hope his future NFL career mirrors Kaepernick’s, too.

  31. And finally we have an answer as to why Flores was fired. Clearly not the guy you want leading your organization. Other teams are lucky he removed himself from consideration for any coaching jobs; someone would have certainly hired him this year or next had he not have committed career suicide.

  32. Wasn’t this fresh off Vance Joseph being the HC of the Broncos?? Isn’t he black?? Am I wrong?

  33. Mr. Florio, I think you just got handed the topic for the “updated Introduction” to the paperback version of your book.

  34. “.. began promptly at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m…….. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview…”

    Was the GM Elway, the hiring manager,there at 7:30?
    Were all five executives there at the beginning of the meeting?

  35. Like I said in an earlier post he might be right but he needs to have strong proof of these allegations. On the one hand I’m happy his suit provides specific examples. On the other hand if you don’t have evidence to back those claims you will look like a liar in court.

  36. I believe the Broncos. Flores got canned by a black GM. Then he calls racism?? Come on Man !!

  37. He wants Belichick control without Belichick results? Now he just sounds childish. If he knew how to win early in the season this conversation would never happen.

  38. The Rooney Rule is set up to fail. When people who can do a job well and interview badly they blame the interviewer rather than see their own shortcomings. Future employers are not going to tell you that you didn’t impress them. Consequently if you were interviewed with a company based on a quota system, which is what the Rooney Rule is, the company just moves on to the next candidate. This lawsuit has no merit and will be exposed for the fraud it is.

  40. LOL so the nfl has went so far to the left with woke culture and now their getting eaten by their own!!!! suprise suprise suprise

  41. This is not a lawsuit. I interviewed for 2 jobs last week and didn’t get either one because they went with somebody else. Should I now file a lawsuit??

