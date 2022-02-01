Dave Ziegler on Derek Carr extension: Have to see how everything fits together

Getty Images

After Josh McDaniels was officially announced as the new Raiders head coach at a Monday press conference, he said he believes the team has “the capacity and capability of winning” with Derek Carr as their starting quarterback.

The team’s new General Manager Dave Ziegler also faced questions about Carr on Monday. Carr is heading into the final year of his contract and Ziegler was asked about the prospect of a contract extension that would tie the team and quarterback together for a longer period of time.

Ziegler said that he and McDaniels are going to take some time to get the lay of the land before moving forward with anything of that nature.

“The one thing that we all understand is, there’s going to be a process of us learning Derek, of Derek learning us and fitting all those pieces together,” Ziegler said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think that’s going to be step one, building a relationship, understanding what Derek does well. Derek understanding what Josh and the offensive staff is trying to build. I think as that collaboration goes, then you have to see how everything fits together. . . . And kind of work from that point.”

McDaniels is the sixth Raiders head coach since Carr joined the team as a second-round pick in 2014. One way or another, it seems likely that he’ll be the final one of Carr’s tenure with the team.