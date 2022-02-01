Dolphins: We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination

Getty Images

The Dolphins have released a statement in response to the allegations in former head coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit.

Flores is suing the Dolphins, the NFL, and other organizations for racial discrimination. Among the allegations in the lawsuit is that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss to Flores in 2019, as Ross wanted to improve the franchise’s position for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Flores also alleges that Ross pressured Flores to recruit a “prominent quarterback” for the franchise, which would have been in violation of tampering rules. According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, that quarterback was Tom Brady.

After Flores did not participate in that recruitment, the lawsuit alleges Flores “was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”

“We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that act out this afternoon,” the statement reads. “We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”

The NFL and the Giants have also released statements in response to the lawsuit.