Giants: Brian Flores was a serious candidate, we hired the coach we felt was most qualified

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2022, 4:37 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
The Giants have issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Tuesday.

Flores is suing the NFL, the Giants, and other clubs for racial discrimination. Among his allegations is that the Giants interviewed him for their head coaching opening last week after they had already decided to hire Brian Daboll. Flores’ suit includes text messages from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of that interview congratulating him on getting the job and Belichick’s later admission that he had misread another text about Daboll being the Giants’ choice.

Flores contends that the interview was a sham, but the Giants responded by saying that Flores was a serious candidate for the job.

“We are pleased and confident with the process that resulted in the hiring of Brian Daboll,” the statement said. “We interviewed an impressive and diverse group of candidates. The fact of the matter is, Brian Flores was in the conversation to be our head coach until the eleventh hour. Ultimately, we hired the individual we felt was most qualified to be our next head coach.”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also interviewed for the Giants before Daboll was hired. Frazier and Graham are Black and the NFL’s Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings but Flores’ suit contends that they were not under real consideration for the job.

36 responses to “Giants: Brian Flores was a serious candidate, we hired the coach we felt was most qualified

  1. Flores was a head coach yet another guy who was never a head coach is the “most qualified”?

    Ok.

  3. For a team that was having it’s biggest struggles on the offensive side of the ball, to hire Flores would have been miring it in an offensive quagmire for years. He’s a great defensive coach, but his offensive hires and running of it were atrociously bad…

  4. So… if what Flores is alleging here is true about being paid to throw games Black Sox style and blatant tampering by the owner….

    Why wouldn’t that warrant the most severe punishment in the history of the league?

  5. Yea by your logic then Jason Garrett would be most qualified as he has coached even longer than Flores. Being a successful HC doesn’t mean being a HC elsewhere. And Brian didn’t light it up in Miami.

  6. I think he was a serious candidate, but Giants are in the alternate year of “hire defensive/special teams – hire offensive up and comer”. It was offensive genius year this hiring season.

  7. How is Daboll more qualified when Flores has already been a head coach?? Someone try and make sense of that for me….a long shot but I’ll read anyway.

  8. I think Daboll could very well work. But why would you go for a guy who’s never been a HC over one who had a winning record, but was still fired? Surely, you would think the Giants learned from the Joe Judge experiment?? They cannot afford another season in the tank.

  9. Flores was a head coach, got himself fired because he couldn’t keep coordinators, and he treated the coordinators he had like crap. He now says he isn’t getting a chance because of the color of his skin, really? The Giants interviewed 2 other more consistent African American coaches before they hired Daboll. Flores in 3 years couldn’t get an offense to play competitive football. It wasn’t hard for him to get beat out. He had a lot to do with the players selected with all the picks Miami had.

  10. Then get rid of the Rooney rule altogether. The Giants have to interview two minority candidates as part of the process. They are going to hire whoever they think is the best fit.

  11. Flores is dumb to file for this. Even if he proves what he feels the Giants did, it only proves they violated the Rooney Rule. Far different than being racially discriminatory.

  12. Brian Daboll has an unremarkable resume until he linked up with Josh Allen. And while some credit may be due to his coaching, a lot of Allen’s success results from his ability to excel when plays break down.
    One thing’s for certain, the pressure on him to turn Daniel Jones into Josh Allen 2.0 just increased exponentially…

  13. trentbateman says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:51 pm
    Yea by your logic then Jason Garrett would be most qualified as he has coached even longer than Flores. Being a successful HC doesn’t mean being a HC elsewhere. And Brian didn’t light it up in Miami.
    ==========

    True. Just think “more qualified” didn’t seem like the best choice of words.

    “Better fit” would have made more sense.

  15. The more blunt statement by the Giants should have focused on how both candidates fared with the development of their young, highly drafted quarterbacks.
    It may be unfair to give all of the credit to Daboll on Allen’s development, but anybody looking at what Tua went through while Flores was coaching Miami wouldn’t exactly endorse him to oversee the development of the already heavily scrutinized Jones.

  17. Flores was a head coach yet another guy who was never a head coach is the “most qualified”?
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    This reasoning is very flawed. Lots of guys have made great head coaches on their first job. Lots of retreads have failed miserably.

  18. How is Daboll more qualified when Flores has already been a head coach?? Someone try and make sense of that for me….a long shot but I’ll read anyway.
    ___________________________________________________

    How was Joe Burrow more qualified to be an NFL quarterback when Andy Dalton had already been an NFL quarterback. What were the Bengals thinking??

  19. Marvin Lewis and Hue Jackson haven’t coached in the NFL again since quitting/getting fired. Does that mean they didn’t get a sniff because they’re Black? NO! Flores is now the coach version of Kaepernick.

  21. When you lose 7 games in a row, most owners would consider that not to be head coach material and a very good reason to be fired.

    Pretty much ends his chance of every getting a head coach interview again.

  22. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:47 pm
    So… if what Flores is alleging here is true about being paid to throw games Black Sox style and blatant tampering by the owner….

    Why wouldn’t that warrant the most severe punishment in the history of the league?
    —————————————
    Because none of the names involved were Kraft or Belichick.

  23. So if I understand this correctly, the Giants reached out to you before they finalized their GM search to tell him they were interested in interviewing him. He also interviewed with the Bears, and has had 2 interviews with the Texans. The Giants also interviewed Frasier and Graham – which met the criteria for the Rooney rule – so there was no need to interview Flores, if it was just for checking the box.

    Flores also was fired for allegedly being incapable of having professional relationships within the Dolphins organization. Im sure this came up in the interviews with the Giants, Bears and Texans. Did he ever consider maybe he didnt interview well, or have an acceptable explanation for what happened in Miami, and what he would do differently going forward?

    Getting fired sucks. But sometimes self reflection is helpful in moving past a difficult experience. I can’t see how he thinks this type of lawsuit will help him gain future employment opportunities. Especially since it was filed less than a week after his interview with the Giants, and not enough time for him to have neutral third parties see if they could get some insight into how he performed in the interview. Its easier to blame others, rather than potentially considering that he might be the problem.

  24. yet you interviewed Flo AFTER you had already offerdd the job to some one else? I hope Flo cleans the Giants out. Lying hypoocritcal cowards

  25. Jake1057 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:56 pm
    How is Daboll more qualified when Flores has already been a head coach?? Someone try and make sense of that for me….a long shot but I’ll read anyway.

    By your logic then the best candidate would be the person who is available and either coached the longest as a HC or won big. So again by your logic the only reasonable options would be Jason Garrett or Doug Pederson. Prior experience doesn’t make you the best for the job period.

  26. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:42 pm
    Flores was a head coach yet another guy who was never a head coach is the “most qualified”?

    Ok.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Most qualified isn’t a one dimensional – experience as head coach. But that logic, the Giants should have hired Bill Parcells or Marv Levy. Most qualified means, that when you evaluate a candidate on your desired skill sets, this was the candidate that they felt best represented what they were looking for. It is also not an absolute standard, because what you value could be different from what I value.

    One of the issues the Giants faced over the past few years was dysfunction within the organization. The GM and Head Coach didnt agree on things. Hiring someone who was fired for his inability to work well with others (number of coordinators he went through, the fact he didnt seem to get along with anyone else in the building, etc), would probably score lower on the giants assessment for most qualified.

  27. The problem is, you already planned to hire the coach you claim is most qualified BEFORE you interviewed the objectively more qualified guy. Geesh!

  29. Jake1057 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:56 pm
    How is Daboll more qualified when Flores has already been a head coach?? Someone try and make sense of that for me….a long shot but I’ll read anyway
    ============================
    Alright. Here goes. Daboll took a very raw but very talented college QB and molded him from “in way over his head” to “one of the best QBs in the league. Meanwhile Flores, whose specialty is defense, took a top QB prospect and did nothing with him. He is the same guy he was on draft day.

    Now, the Giants have a QB that needs development. So who is more qualified to develop him? The guy that just built a stud in Buffalo, or the guy that couldn’t develop a decent offense in Miami?

  30. Should have asked Kaepernick how suing the NFL worked out for his future employment. He’ll get some kiss off money but he will never have another professional football job. I’d love to be the lawyer that takes this guy’s deposition in the lawsuit. That will be one series of bad days for Mr. Flores.

  31. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 1, 2022 at 4:47 pm
    So… if what Flores is alleging here is true about being paid to throw games Black Sox style and blatant tampering by the owner….

    Why wouldn’t that warrant the most severe punishment in the history of the league?

    38 7 Rate This
    ————————————————————————————–
    It should but remember this is the same league that allowed suck for Luck back in the 2011-2012 season with no consequences whatsoever. Heck the Colts even bragged about it too.

  32. Not saying that he is correct in this instance – But – just look at the Packers – Are not all their interns and assistant white? Lewis Butkus Mahaffey Vrable? As a head coach you hire those who have the same type of mindset. But there is a whole bunch of nepotism and all one has to do is look at all the young new style coaches who are or have relatives in the coaching fraternity. Until these intern, assistants and quality control positions include a whole lot of minority candidates how would one expect more minority coaches to rise through the ranks. A few get positions as D assistants and eventually as D co-ordinators – but that is a hard nut to crack into.

  34. Flores was a head coach yet another guy who was never a head coach is the “most qualified”?

    Ok.

    By your logic, many could make that claim 3 years ago when Flores was hired.

    Brian daboll absolutely deserved a chance to be head coach. Probably more so than Flores 3 years ago.

    And no offense built isn’t the GM but who fired him black?

  36. If they planned to interview Flores AFTER they had hired Daboll, then Flores was not a serious candidate. Daboll has a good track record. I don’t doubt that he was the guy they wanted all along. But hiring him before they’d finished interviewing everybody else was wrong and stupid.

