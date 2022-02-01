Jaguars interviewed Rick Spielman for front office job

Getty Images

The Jaguars are still looking for their next head coach, but they took time out from that search to speak with former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman.

NFL Media reports that Spielman had an in-person interview with the team on Monday. The meeting was to discuss an undisclosed “high-level front office position” with the AFC South team.

The nature of that role is unclear as the Jaguars still have Trent Baalke as their General Manager. His presence has been an issue for some of their head coaching candidates and a role for Spielman may be designed to address doubts that those candidates may have about the organization.

Spielman spent 10 seasons as the Vikings’ G.M. before he was fired at the end of the 2021 season.