Jimmy Garoppolo: I just want to go to a place where they want to win

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that no decisions have been made regarding what the team will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but Garoppolo sounded like he knows what the end result of that process is going to be when he met with the media later in the day.

Garoppolo said he’s not ruling anything out, but that he has spoken with General Manager John Lynch about trade destinations and that “things will happen pretty quickly” now that everyone’s attention is on the offseason. He said he thinks “both sides will be happy in the end” and also shared what he’s looking for in his next stop.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win,” Garoppolo said.

Garoppolo called it “weird” to be facing the imminent end of his time with the 49ers because he’s made “great relationships” that will now be coming to a halt, but that knowing Trey Lance‘s arrival pointed to his departure made it easier to enjoy his last season with the team. He also said he’ll appreciate not being in the same situation next season while adding that he knows every NFL year presents its own challenges.