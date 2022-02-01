Joe Burrow: Usually when you lose the coin flip to the Chiefs you’re going home

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 1, 2022
One of the loudest cheers in Kansas City during the AFC Championship Game came after the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, an indication of how much football fans have become conditioned to think that the team getting the ball first in overtime will win. But it didn’t work out that way.

The Bengals intercepted Patrick Mahomes, then Joe Burrow drove them into field goal range and to the Super Bowl. After the game, Burrow acknowledged that losing the toss could have been a killer.

“Usually when you lose the coin flip to our guys you’re going home, but our defense really stepped up,” Burrow said on CBS.

If the Chiefs had marched down the field and won the game on the first drive of overtime, that might have been enough to get the NFL to change its overtime rules (especially when a much better overtime system has been proposed). The rules should change anyway — even though Burrow and his teammates came through with an improbable victory.

  2. There’s no need to change the overtime rules. You can’t say it’s not fair when you’ve already had 60 minutes to win and you have the same odds of winning the coin toss. People feel entitled to change the rules to keep the players on the filed more so they can be fairly entertained. Lol. Nope. The rules are fine. I remember when the Panthers lost the toss in 2015 to the Colts. The Colts scored a FG. The Panthers came back and scored a FG, got a stop, and then scored again. Cam is the only player in NFL history with an OT come from behind victory.

  3. I wonder anyone genuinely thinks “spot and choose” is a good system. It sounds as bad as the NCAAF system, which is like a home-run derby (i.e. a totally different game unrelated in any concrete way to the actual game being played).

  4. Yes, you lose to KC if they get the ball, unless their QB completely forgets how to play catch. No one will be able to comprehend him throwing passes to a guy he hasn’t used for weeks, or double coverage to Hill. The fix was in. Could’ve won it i regulation but he chose to play tag instead of catch with wide open receivers.

    In the example you cited, as well as in the Bengals/chiefs game each team had a chance to possess the ball on offense. When you can take the opening possession of overtime, drive for a score and win without the other team ever having the ball, then clearly the team that wins the coin toss has a huge advantage.

  6. I couldn’t believe what I saw from the Chiefs & Mahomes in the 2nd half, shocking!
    As to the over time rules, they should have been changed a long time ago, it should be 1 quarter of football and if still tied, goal field penalties to decide, starting with 45 yards and moving it back until one is missed.

  7. (1) change the OT rules AGAIN;
    or
    (2) play complimentary football. Get a stop on defense. Drive the ball on offense. Kick a FG on special teams.

  8. Joe, you can never under estimate the arrogance of Andy Reid. We saw this in the Snoopy Bowl last year and we saw it in your game. He refuses to adjust (other than to eat three double cheese burgers instead of two) on the fly. We’ve seen his riding the way before with a fool, clown QB named Donovan McNubb who continued to telegraph run and pass plays by how he moved his head. Andy didn’t notice and didn’t get his clown to stop it.

    Thankfully KC had players who decided in the second half to forget how to play basic football – to catch and to tackle. The play of the key personnel was horrific which compounded the actual play calling.

    I hope Burrow focuses on the Snoopy Bowl and understands the level of dirty play that several of the Rams defensive players will undertake to win.

