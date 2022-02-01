Joe Theismann seems to let the new Washington name out of the bag

On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team will unveil their new name. On Monday, Washington great Joe Theismann may have temporarily removed the sheet.

Appearing with Damon Amendolara on CBS Sports Radio (via Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post), Theismann seemed to make it clear that the name will be Commanders.

Watch the clip. He doesn’t talk about Commanders as a possibility. He talks about it as a reality, explaining that there are “a lot of Commanders” in D.C.

Theismann has ince tried to unring the bell, telling the Washington Times that he doesn’t know the name.

We’ll find out tomorrow whether it’s Commanders or something else. By having so many options, the team has guaranteed that a plurality of fans will be excited about the final choice — and that a majority of fans will wish it were something else.

  1. Commanders? How do they keep messing up so badly when everyone is literally giving them better options on a silver platter?

  6. Commanders was Dan Snyder’s choice from the beginning. Gotta keep it generic so as not to offend anyone. Everyone will bash it when it is released and stop caring by the time the NFL combine starts.

    The name is vanilla but the uniforms are fire. They absolutely nailed them.

  8. My condolences To WFT fans if it is Commanders!
    that sound so ‘bush league’….
    From one of the most iconic and best NFL names to hands down the worst…
    Hope its more faults news!

  9. Commanders is somewhat generic, but a good name that a fanbase can grow to love. I just wonder what it has to do with the tri-state area?

  10. What are the options with regards to their former name, current uniform and locale when taking trademark infringement into consideration? I remember when the Seahawks come into the league, friends of mine who played little league ball and were assigned to the Seahawks were embarrassed by the name.

  11. Commanders literally has nothing to do with D.C. or the history of the franchise outside of being tangentially related to the de facto military presence that comes with defending a nation’s capital. It’s low-hanging fruit for jingoistic simpletons, which is exactly why it wouldn’t surprise me if the name is indeed just Commanders.

    Still holding out hope that the name is Hogs related, but history has shown that you should not give Snyder and his organizations any sort of credit whatsoever.

  12. Seems there are very few people with intelligence/vision just like the SB commericals have sucked for what the last 6 years or so .

  13. How Joe Theismann got into the HOF, I don’t know.He was a product of a dominant OL, the famed Hogs, and a HOF RB, John Rigging. As long as they were shoving the ball down their opponents throat, Theismann looked great. But when they couldn’t run the ball and he had to carry a team,he looked abysmal.

  15. Commanders is a terrible name. They have so many better options… who the hell is feeding these guys the name Commanders and thinking this is a good choice?

  17. There’s a man in Northern Virginia who trademarked all of the good names. I wonder if the new name is something that gentleman forgot to trademark or if the football team purchased the rights from him.

  20. I thought Guardians was pretty much a done deal. Commander isn’t any better. Another Snyder swing and miss

