John Mara: Confident Daniel Jones will work out, but we’ll go to plan B if not

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll sees a lot to like about quarterback Daniel Jones and said on Monday that he plans to “implement a system that suits him” on offense.

Jones’ first three seasons offer no guarantees that will work out, however, and Daboll dodged a question at his press conference about whether he feels his success or failure is tied directly to Jones’ ability to take a leap forward under his tutelage. Giants co-owner John Mara also met with the media Monday and was asked whether Daboll’s tenure with the team can succeed if hopes for Jones are not realized.

“I would say yes,” Mara said. “Daniel will get a chance next year and we’ll hopefully be able to get a fair evaluation of him and if it doesn’t work out, we’ll go to plan B. But we have a lot of confidence that it will work out.”

Mara said that expects Jones to be the starter on opening day, but offseason moves to improve the other options on the roster would be a sign that the Giants have a limit to how all in they’ll go with the 2019 first-round pick this season.