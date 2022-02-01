Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill: A micro-evaluation over one game isn’t fair to any player

Getty Images

The Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the postseason but had a quick exit in the divisional round with a 19-16 loss to the Bengals.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not perform well in that contest, tossing three interceptions — including one with 28 seconds left that set the Bengals up for a game-winning field goal.

That performance prompted some to question if Tennessee should look for an upgrade at quarterback. But General Manager Jon Robinson doesn’t seem to be looking at going down that route.

“I think Ryan is a leader, I think Ryan is tough, I think Ryan has made a lot of great plays for us,” Robinson said at the Senior Bowl, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “He is our quarterback. I don’t know that there is a quarterback who stands in the pocket and looks down the barrel of a blitz and throws the ball as good as he does. I know he works extremely hard, loves his teammates, is competitive. He’s played a lot of good football.

“To have a micro-evaluation over one game is not fair to any player. I think you have to look at the scope of the body of work, and what he has done for this football team since he has been here.”

Since Tannehill took over as Tennessee’s QB1 midway through the 2019 season, the Titans have gotten to the postseason each year. But while they made it to the AFC Championship game in 2019, the Titans have been one-and-done in each of the last two seasons after winning the AFC South.

Tannehill has compiled a 30-13 regular-season record as a starter with Tennessee, completing 67 percent of his passes for 10,295 yards with 76 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.