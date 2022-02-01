Josh McDaniels: I failed in Denver because I didn’t know how to work with people

Getty Images

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels says he has grown and matured since the last time he was a head coach.

McDaniels went 11-17 before he was fired during his second season as head coach of the Broncos in 2010, and he said at his introductory press conference in Las Vegas that he’s not the same man he was then.

“When I went to Denver, I knew a little bit of football,” McDaniels said. “I didn’t really know people and how important that aspect of this process, and maintaining the culture and building the team was. And I failed, and I didn’t succeed at it. Looking at that experience has been one of the best things in my life in terms of my overall growth as a person, as a coach. What do I need to do different, how do I need to handle my role, if I have another opportunity, and do better at it? I feel like that’s really an area that I’ve tried to grow in.”

McDaniels says that after returning to New England to become the Patriots’ offensive coordinator again, he focused on getting better at collaborating with other coaches.

“I know how important it is for a head coach to be able to do that,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels has always been well-regarded as an offensive game planner. The Raiders are hoping he has now learned the other skills that a head coach needs.