Josh Sweat is going to the Pro Bowl

Word of changes to Pro Bowl rosters continue to roll in on Tuesday.

The Eagles announced that defensive end Josh Sweat will be headed to Las Vegas to join the NFC roster for this weekend’s game. Sweat is taking the place of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

Sweat is the third Eagles player added to the roster. He joins defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and kicker Jake Elliott in that group while cornerback Darius Slay and center Jason Kelce were original selections.

Sweat had 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Eagles this season. He missed their playoff loss to the Buccaneers because of what was described as a life-threatening medical situation, but it appears he’s made a full recovery.