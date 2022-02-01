Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo’s future: If we knew, we would have told him

Posted by Charean Williams on February 1, 2022, 2:54 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch said he has met with Jimmy Garoppolo since the season ended Sunday. Lynch expressed his admiration for the quarterback’s play and toughness this season.

All the team is committing to for now in regard to Garoppolo is “communicating in a straightforward manner” moving forward with him, Lynch said.

“If we knew exactly what was happening, we’d have told Jimmy,” coach Kyle Shanahan said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com.

While it is expected the 49ers will trade Garoppolo in the offseason, they did not rule out keeping him for 2022. At least publicly. That only makes good business sense as they begin listening to offers for Garoppolo.

“There’s a lot of good options there. A lot of cards are on the table,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan said deciding Garoppolo’s future is a tough — but enviable — position for the team.

“In the two years that he’s played, he’s taken us to the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game,” he said.

The 49ers will hand the reins to Trey Lance, whom they drafted third overall last spring. While the 49ers are saying everything they have to say right now, the only question is where they will trade Garoppolo. Even he knows his future is elsewhere.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo’s future: If we knew, we would have told him

  2. The question is, how long will Tom Brady stay retired? Either the 49ers or the Packers are capable of winning a super bowl with him.

  4. The Niners may decide to keep Jimmy. He throws a lot of interceptions, but he wins. He’s 31-15 with the Niners.

    Ironically, Jimmy’s TD and Int stats are eerily similar to Joe Montana’s stats. If the Niners could get him to stop playing Hero Ball, he’d be great.

  5. 49ers have a hell of a team and proved it in the playoffs. Even if the cap is tight, seems like a major risk handing off the team to Lance next year instead of taking another shot with Jimmy. Yeah he’s pricey but only one more year then UFA. Is that worth risking blowing a solid shot at another run?

  6. You are being too hard on Garoppolo and too quick to give up (assume he’s gone somewhere else). Is he under contract for 2022 only? If so, someone would work a deal for him first (salary wise) before they ever traded for him, right?

  7. Giving a lot credit to Jimmy for those two seasons. Had nothing to do with the defense, Deebo, Kittle, that defense, etc………….

  8. Man played his heart out despite all the bs, came up short but doesn’t deserve to be strung along like this. Just cut him loose already.

  9. He’s done there, but they want to maximize what they get in trade for him. They’re just being smart. Everybody knows he’s not coming back.

  11. The Raiders new coach will be installing a system that Jimmy is familiar with. That’s huge with a new coaching staff.

  12. They lost because of terrible play calling who is in charge of that I wonder coach? Shanahan has lost 3-4 big leads in playoff games 28-3 sound familiar??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.