Laken Tomlinson replacing Zack Martin in Pro Bowl

The 49ers will have seven players in the 2022 Pro Bowl on Sunday. In addition to edge rusher Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams, offensive guard Laken Tomlinson and center Alex Mack are going as alternates.

Mack’s representation announced his addition to the all-star team Monday. He replaces Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The 49ers announced Tuesday that Tomlinson is replacing Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

Tomlinson is scheduled to make his first career Pro Bowl appearance in his seventh NFL season, his fifth with the 49ers. The veteran left guard took every offensive snap for the 49ers in 2021 and has missed only one game in his entire NFL career.