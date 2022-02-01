Mike McDaniel to interview again with Dolphins on Thursday

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be meeting with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel again this week

McDaniel had an interview with the team last month and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he’s set for a second round with the team on Thursday.

“If he gets the head coach job there, I’ll be very happy for Mike and his family. He deserves to get the opportunities people are talking about,” Shanahan said, via Jake Hutchinson of KNBR.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the other candidate believed to be in the mix for the Miami opening now that Brian Daboll has been hired as the Giants head coach.

If McDaniel does leave, Shanahan said Bobby Slowik is someone who could take on new responsibilities on the coaching staff. Slowik is currently the team’s passing game specialist.