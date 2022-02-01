NFC Championship Game draws 50 million viewers, AFC Championship Game gets 48 million

Getty Images

The AFC and NFC championship games both drew massive television audiences and significant increases over last year’s games.

Fox announced that the Rams’ victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game drew an audience of 50.42 million viewers. That tops last year’s audience of 44.77 million viewers for the Bucs-Packers NFC Championship Game.

CBS announced that the Bengals’ victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game drew an audience of 47.85 million viewers. That tops last year’s audience of 41.85 million viewers for the Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

Viewership of the playoffs has been up across the board this year, with all six games in the wild card round and all four games in the divisional round also increasing over the viewership in the comparable broadcast window last year.