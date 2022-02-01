NFL claims “Diversity is core to everything we do,” says Brian Flores’ claims are without merit

Getty Images

The NFL released a statement claiming to be committed to diversity, sharply disagreeing with the allegations of racist hiring practices laid out in Brian Flores’ lawsuit.

The league released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Flores filed his suit.

​”The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league’s statement said. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”

Flores’ bombshell lawsuit makes serious allegations against his former employer, the Dolphins, and owner Stephen Ross. The suit also claims that both the Broncos and the Giants scheduled sham head-coaching interviews with Flores, making a mockery of the Rooney Rule.

The filing from Flores indicates that he expects other coaches to join his class-action suit, with claims against more teams beyond the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos.