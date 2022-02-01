Panthers hire Kristi Coleman as new team president

Getty Images

The Panthers named Kristi Coleman the new team president Tuesday.

Coleman joined the Panthers eight years ago, working as director of finance before becoming chief financial officer in 2019.

She becomes the Panthers’ highest-ranking female executive since Tina Becker was named chief operating officer by outgoing owner Jerry Richardson’ in 2018. Becker spent less than a year in the role before resigning after David Tepper purchased the team from Richardson.

Nick Kelly has earned a promotion to chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. He was previously the team president of Charlotte FC and has 15 years of experience in sports and entertainment marketing.

President of business operations Tom Glick, who joined the team in 2018, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

In the leadership transition, Joe LaBue becomes president of Charlotte FC, and Nicole Tepper will take over as chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

“Nick, Kristi, Joe, and Nicole are talented, passionate executives, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we strengthen our organization and build winning teams for our fans,” owner David Tepper said in a statement. “We thank Tom for his many contributions to the organization and wish him and his family the best.”