Report: Bears interviewing Joe Brady for spot on coaching staff

February 1, 2022
Joe Brady’s run as the Panthers offensive coordinator came to an early end, but he could be back in the NFL for the 2022 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bears are interviewing Brady for a role on Matt Eberflus’ coaching staff. That role is unclear, but it won’t be offensive coordinator because they’ve already hired Luke Getsy for that job.

Brady’s hiring by the Panthers in 2020 was greeted with great fanfare given his role as LSU’s passing game coordinator in a national title-winning 2019 season. Brady was talked about as a future head coach after his first season in Carolina, but he was fired in early December with the Panthers floundering offensively.

While the exact nature of the role the Bears are discussing with Brady isn’t known, it’s a good bet that it would include working with quarterback Justin Fields as they try to develop the 2021 first-round pick heading into his second season.

  1. Brady might be able to do a good job with Fields. He was doomed in Carolina. Did he really think he could make Sam Darnold a good QB? Then of course Rhule fired him because he was afraid of being fired himself and Brady named the coach. If I were Brady though, I’d want to make sure they plan on doing something about that offensive line. A coach can only do so much when the offensive line can’t block a kindergartner.

  2. QB coach. Would make sense. And draft a ton of o lineman, much like the Giants. They are also devoid of offensive line talent.

  3. If I were Brady though, I’d want to make sure they plan on doing something about that offensive line. A coach can only do so much when the offensive line can’t block a kindergartner.
    —————-
    Good point. The Bears O-Line needs at least three new and better starters (LT, C and one if not both OGs), and for the starters who carry over to be “uncoached” on everything they learned on Nagy’s watch. Given all that, I am very interested to see who Poles and Eberfuls tab as their OL coach and I’m wondering why they haven’t even talked to anyone for that role yet.

