Report: Maurice Drayton out as Packers special teams coordinator

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2022, 1:59 PM EST
Given the way their NFC divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers played out last month, no one would have been surprised if the Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton before they left Lambeau Field for the night.

As it turned out, it took a week for the team to make its move. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Drayton will not return for another season with the team.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby had a field goal blocked at the end of the first half of that loss to the 49ers, who got their first points of the game after Deebo Samuel returned a kickoff to midfield to start the second half. The biggest blow came in the fourth quarter when defensive lineman Jordan Willis blocked a Corey Bojorquez punt and Talanoa Hufanga returned it for the only touchdown the Niners scored in a 13-10 win.

Drayton was in his first year as the coordinator in Green Bay. He spent the previous three seasons as an assistant special teams coach and was the special teams coordinator for the Colts for two seasons before coming to the Packers.

The Packers were subpar on special teams all season, so there was more than one bad day behind the decision to make a change but it was a day bad enough that some reaction was inevitable.

  3. Nothing against him as a person, wish him well. But yes, this had to happen. LaFleur needs to get this fixed.

  4. What took so long? His special teams were undercoached, underprepared, and every time they got on the field you’d hold your breath hoping they didn’t do something stupid.

  5. It had to happen. I feel bad for whenever someone loses their job, but it’s a bottom-line results-driven business. Players get cut when they under-perform all the time. It should but no different for coaches. There was no other way for the team to move forward with him in the current role.

  7. Not sure why the Packers don’t give more attention to the special teams. It’s been a problem for years. They should have had it figured out after the championship loss to the Seahawks in 2014. Bad coaching.

  9. The Packers had multiple games this season where the special teams stats were worse than many teams entire season stats. People are blaming Rodgers for the loss but when it’s that cold the football may as well be a brick. Offenses don’t do well in that cold of weather. You simply cannot allow a team to block not 1 but 2 kicks in the same game. Then, to highlight just how inept special teams were all season, on the season ending play they couldn’t even get 11 guys onto the field.

  12. Finally. Now don’t promote within and spend some money and hire someone from the outside.

  14. Should have been done by mid-season. While Drayton failed, the fact that nothing was really done to rectify it is squarely on Lafleur’s shoulders. Rodgers and the offense are absolutely not absolved of blame for the loss to the 49ers. They absolutely should have been able to overcome the ST blunders. But allowing that to fester for basically the entire season was absolutely terminal for the team. If it didn’t cost them in the Divisional it would have cost them in the Championship round or the Super Bowl. Fatally flawed.

    The most painful part was that it was so bad that Joe Average football fan knew the ST didn’t pass the sniff test. Text threads amongst friends everywhere undoubtedly looked just line mine for months “They’ll never survive the playoffs with this ST unit performance”.

  15. Seemed like a good person, just not an effective special teams coach. He needed to be cut loose. The playoff loss was the final straw. That being said, I wish him well in the future.

  17. The comment that the Packers “subpar all season” is too kind. They were last 38 point behind #31 according to Rick Gosseling’s rankings. Green Bay has been among the bottom 5 in the last 10 years.

