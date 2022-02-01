Robert Saleh: Mekhi Becton has to re-assert himself into the starting lineup

Getty Images

The Jets drafted Mekhi Becton in the first round of the 2020 draft with the intention of making him a cornerstone of their offensive line, but that plan hit a snag this season.

Becton hurt his knee in Week One and didn’t return to action before the year was out. The team wound up starting George Fant in that spot instead and head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that Fant played well enough that “it would be a disservice” not to give him a chance to start again next season.

“It’s one of those deals,” Saleh said, via Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com. “George Fant stepped in at that left tackle spot, did a wonderful job. he’s earned the right to be part of that discussion at left tackle. I’ve told George he’s got a chance to maintain that position and it’s the same thing for Mekhi. He’s got to come in and gotta re-assert himself into the starting lineup.”

Saleh said the team is “kind of spoiled” because they have two tackles they like and he said he thinks Becton “has the skillset” to play right tackle if that’s how things play out heading into next season. That wouldn’t be exactly how the Jets drew things up, but the Jets will take it if Becton’s on the field and playing well.