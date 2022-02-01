Roger Goodell: Tom Brady set a standard others will chase for years

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2022, 10:27 AM EST
Super Bowl Winner - Press Confernce
Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement on Tuesday morning will be followed by many reflections on his 22 years as an NFL quarterback.

One of them came from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who played an adversarial role to the quarterback during the Deflategate investigation after the Patriots beat the Colts in the playoffs in January 2015. Brady was ultimately suspended four games by the league and Goodell upheld the suspension after hearing an appeal.

None of that came up in Goodell’s statement marking Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL,” Goodell said. “An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

None of those words are likely to eliminate any lingering bad feelings about how things went down in 2015 and 2016, but the statement still conveys the impact that Brady has had on the NFL.

3 responses to “Roger Goodell: Tom Brady set a standard others will chase for years

  1. Ultimately, that was the biggest head-scratcher of “Deflategate” — why the league so ruthlessly went after Brady for what amounted to flimsy circumstantial “evidence” piled atop other flimsy circumstantial “evidence.” The same league and commissioner who “celebrates” Tom Brady today refused to admit it was wrong in 2015 and instead dragged one of its superstars, one of its true rags-to-football-riches icons through the muck. Why?

    Still waiting on the results of the season-long PSI measurements the league promised six years ago, by the way. Disgraceful and unjust.

  2. Goodell should be ashamed of how he ran Brady through the mud on DeflateGate for years, despite there being no evidence he actually deflated footballs. And despite the NFL seeming to only care about the PSI of footballs for 1 day, on the day of the Pats/Colts game in which they confiscated Brady’s footballs. And now they’ve gone back to not caring about the PSI of footballs. All because the NFL owners were jealous of the Patriots and wanted Goodell to get the Patriots for ‘something’

  3. Goodell is such a hypocrite. Also he’s made roughly 2x what Brady has made the last few years. Who do you think is more valuable to the NFL?

