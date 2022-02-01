Titans will “do everything we can” to keep Harold Landry

Getty Images

Titans edge rusher Harold Landry set a career-high with 12 sacks during the 2021 season and it was a good time for him to show off his pass rushing ability.

Landry was in the final year of the four-year contract he signed after the Titans took him in the second round of the 2018 draft. On Tuesday, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said he thinks Landry wants to be back and that the Titans will do whatever it takes to make sure he sticks around.

“I think Harold wants to be, not to speak for him,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “We are going to do everything we can to try and keep Harold, but we understand there’s a lot of other things that need to go down, too.”

The franchise tag will be a tool the Titans can use to ensure Landry doesn’t hit the open market, but it remains to be seen how things will play out over the next month.