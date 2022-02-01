Tom Brady announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2022, 9:47 AM EST
Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady said on Monday that he was “still going through the process” of deciding whether or not he would retire from the NFL and that process came to an end on Tuesday morning.

Brady announced his retirement in posts on social media. He began by saying that football requires an “all in” commitment in order to succeed and that he has had that commitment for the last 22 years before going on to say that the commitment is no longer there.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady went on to thank teammates, coaches, fans, and his family in a lengthy message.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady wrote. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish those memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Signs have pointed to Brady walking away from the game since the Bucs lost to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Now we know for certain that he’s reached the end of the road.

113 responses to “Tom Brady announces his retirement

  2. so the botched announcement was just to get people to listen to his podcast lol, ok then.

  6. Very nice way to leave the game just say I don’t have the competitive commitment anymore and just leave. Class Act

  7. Godspeed, sir. We’ve enjoyed watching your excellences over the years. CLEARLY you are the one and only GOAT!!!

  10. Thanks for all the years and Championships! Plenty of records that will never be broken.

  13. Great quarterback. It’s a shame that his legacy will forever be tarnished due to accusations of alleged cheating.

  15. When Mahomes lost to Bengals, he didn’t have to worry about that anyone will catch with him on 7 SB. There is nothing for him to play anymore.

  16. Congrats on a great career, TB.

    Bills fans were probably tormented more by him than any other player – really, in any sport, for any fanbase. But you’d have to be petty not to recognize how great this story is. From an afterthought in the draft to GOAT. Nothing but hard work & determination.

    Records were made to be broken, but I think his # of SB appearances & rings are going to stand for a long, long time.

  18. What a great ride it was! Blessings in your family and future endeavors, Tom! Thanks for the memories

  19. Nothing left to prove. He has done it all. Ride out in the Sunset with his family as he has truly lived the the “American Dream”.

  21. Damn bro! You were the reason for my delusion of youth. How am I going to add that extra plate in barbell or one extra rep at gym now?!

  22. I’m shocked his back lasted as long as it did since he carried Belichick for 2 decades.

  23. Yeah, it’s the end of the road, but I bet there’s a traffic circle and that “end” just in case. I wanna hear what Brady’s father has to say about it all.

  24. Truly the end of an era; indeed, the end of a generation, since Brady was the last great Gen-X pro athlete still active in a major sport, even Old Man Federer is a Millennial. I almost always rooted for his opponents, but there is simply no denying his greatness, we shall not see his like again.

  25. All football fans should be able to appreciate Brady’s accomplishments
    We shall not see his like again

  26. Is it just me or did he not even thank the Patriots organization, Bill Bilicheck, or the Patriot fans in that whole post? I’m sure things did not end great but that seems awfully petty. In either case, great career and wish him the best and happiness in his retirement.

  27. It’s been great watching him play over the years. The greatest QB of all time and I was not a Patriots fan but was impressed just how dedicated he was. Even during games he was reviewing plays to see what teams were throwing at him, not like many QB’s who sit on the bench in a dream world.

  29. Well done TB12. Thank you for all the wonderful memories I’ve had as a Pats fan since 1960. You are the GOAT and there will never be another one to equal what you’ve done.

  30. What an amazing career. It’s going to be a long time before we see anything like it again, if ever.

  32. So long to the greatest ever. What an amazing career. Was never a fan but huge respect! Perfect spot for Aaron or Russel to step in with a loaded roster.

  34. Longtime Patriots and Brady fan here. I’m sure there is some bad blood between Brady and Belichick, maybe even the organization, but absolutely no mention of his 20 years in New England? That’s surprising and disappointing. He thanked the Glazer family but not Kraft? Regardless, I’ll miss watching him on the field. He was drafted when I was in high school and I’ve been watching him for more than half of my life. We’ll never see anyone like him again. GOAT.

  35. Not too many QB’s retire after a season of throwing over 5,000 yards and 43 TD’s. ARGUABLY, the best QB ever.

  36. Looks like someone took a good look at the quarterbacks that will be in the way of reaching another Super Bowl. I count 5 in the AFC alone.

  38. Congratulations Tom on a fantastic career. I haven’t like you since you beat the St. Louis Rams in your first Super Bowl win but I have come to respect you. It was a privilege to watch you play.

  39. Oh no. Today is the worst day in the lives of the Fan Boys. I am seriously concerned for them. There are some that will never recover. I figure their next move is to declare February 1st a national day of mourning.

  42. Nothing left to do on the field Tom. You’ve done it all and then some. Pleasure to watch and witness your incredible career. Go enjoy your family and life.

  43. Thanks for bringing 2 winning seasons to Tampa!…
    May your time there leave a long lasting legacy of winning and competitiveness…

  44. The GOAT doesn’t cover it.
    There will never be anyone remotely close.
    What a privilege to watch his career.
    And im not a patriot/buc fan.
    This NY Giant fan will miss watching him compete.
    Wishing him a long & healthy retirement with his family

  47. Congrats on a terrific career. Greatest QB of all time, except for The Great Unitas (at least through my admittedly biased eyes).

  48. Thank you for everything Tom and all the great memories…true legend, fierce competitor, and the greatest of all time at the QB position. I can’t explain the feeling I used to get on Sunday’s or Monday night’s when you went up against Peyton Manning, it always felt like watching historic moments and now I know they were.

    What a ride….enjoy retirement and I look forward to seeing your induction into the Hall of Fame.

  50. I never watched a ton of Brady, though he was hard not to watch, since he was pretty much in every post season. He’s had an incredible career, even if you take those seasons with asterisks out entirely. It’ll be a different vibe without him suiting up every week, but he’s definitely earned his retirement. Love him or hate him, he was a master at his craft, and definitely the greatest QB any of us have seen yet.

  52. If we do the math, he reached the Super Bowl in the range of once every two year. We’re talking about the NFL here.

  54. Bill Belichick had the privilege of coaching not only Lawrence Taylor, the best defensive player of all time, but Tom Brady, the greatest player in NFL history. In retrospect, the ideal time for Brady to have retired was just after his memorable Super Bowl LV MVP performance. His crushing win with the Bucs dispelled the myth that “Tom Terrific” was just a system quarterback in New England. The only remaining question is where Brady ranks among the all-time greatest sports athletes, like Ali, Jordan, Bolt, Gretzky, Phelps, Pelé, Federer, and Ruth, among others.

  55. Well, no regrets. I wasn’t totally onboard with bringing him here, however I was wrong. If you would have told me that we would get 2 years and one of those would be a SB championship, I take that every day of the week. Thanks for everything Tom and enjoy your retirement!

  56. Tough act to follow for Tampa Bay. Now a lot of the players will be jumping ship for free agency. Probable return to mediocrity for the Bucs post-Brady.

  57. He thanked everyone and their brothers. But not one thanks to Belichick, Kraft, the Patriots or their fans.

    Odd. Makes me wonder if there is indeed a rift there.

  60. I had a bet that he would announce his retirement today or tomorrow, so that the hoopla would be over and leaving plenty of time for all the buildup to the Super Bowl.

    What an end-of-an-era feeling this is. I’ve watched every game Tom Brady has played in since he started in the NFL, and some when he was at Michigan. Just so weird to think I’ll never see him on the field again. But this seems like the right time to retire, and I wish him every success and happiness in his post-playing life.

  jerruhjones says:
    February 1, 2022 at 9:53 am
    Again? The guy loves the attention.

    That's just miserable.

  62. The NFL should immediately retire his number throughout the league, Wayne Gretzky style. He has more playoff wins and more rings than Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers combined. We will not live to see this level of domination again.

  63. He has more playoff wins and more rings than Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers combined. We will not live to see this level of domination again.

  67. Thanks for the memories, Tom. You made watching the Bucs the last two years a thrill ride and a blessing.

  70. For all the folks that hate Tom Brady, hope you enjoy the play of so many of todays average QBs. Wentz, Hurts, cousins,Geoff, mayfield,tuna,lawerence,Winston …aside from Allen ,burrow,Herbert and Mahomes the NFL Qb shelve is pretty bare

  72. Thank you Tom. Watched most of your games and was fortunate to see the Pats/Panthers and 1st Pats/Eagles Super Bowls. Great memories

  73. As a Pats fan, regardless of whether you love, like or hate Brady – It is very surprising that he did not say anything to us Pats fans, and including the organization. My guess is that he is going to do something else, but in the event he doesn’t, you can be safe to say that he won’t be getting much of an ovation if he returns to Foxboro.

  76. I officially feel old today. For most of my life, I have watched Brady play and Brady v Manning was a big part of every year. This definitely is an end of an era. Thanks for all the memories!

  77. Who else has a career like this?
    7X Super Bowl champion
    5X Super Bowl MVP
    3X NFL MVP
    15X Pro Bowl
    6X All Pro
    2X Cheating Scandals
    NFL’s all-time passing TD leader (624)
    NFL’s all passing yard leader (85,520)
    Most career wins: 243

  78. So glad I got to live through the era of Montana and Brady and so many great QB’s in between. Its hard getting an idea of just how great these QB’s are just from film and articles. Seeing them live was just spectacular. Amazing run really. Just amazing.

  79. Poor cheatin Tom fan club. So sad. Talking all that trash and now heading for the exits with their head bowed lololol

  82. Pretty crazy that there isn’t a single mention of New England in his retirement post. Heck of a career.

  86. So I count 4 messages so far with the word “GOAT”. Anyone else want to add it again? I am just going to say “goodbye”. Hopefully we won’t have to hear your whiny voice as a broadcaster on television.

  twilightzone says:
    February 1, 2022 at 9:58 am
    Is it just me or did he not even thank the Patriots organization, Bill Bilicheck, or the Patriot fans in that whole post

    Brady (and all of us) saw BB's true colors when he through away a winnable SB against the Eagles because BB's ego was more important than the team. It's why Tom and Gronk walked first chance they could.

  89. He was going to announce it Yesterday…but he needed to get some help from the Referees first

  90. Interesting that he didn’t mention New England, the Patriots, Kraft or Belichick anywhere in that post.

  91. I think it’s the right decision after a poor game against the RAMS and he got a big smack in the mouth as well, probably thought I don’t need this any more.
    I think he was no where near the most talented QB, however he was the most dedicated and you simply can not better or argue with the success he had, not to mention some memorable come backs!
    As to being the GOAT, no way I’m having that.

  92. Now Arians is going to see if he can coach since we all know the guy who ran the team is gone.

    At least we had him for 2 years here in tampa. Back to mediocrity. Funny he never mentioned New England in any of his instagram post. Hmmmm

  Rhode Island Patriots Fan says:
    February 1, 2022 at 10:05 am
    Bill Belichick had the privilege of coaching not only Lawrence Taylor, the best defensive player of all time, but Tom Brady, the greatest player in NFL history. In retrospect, the ideal time for Brady to have retired was just after his memorable Super Bowl LV MVP performance. His crushing win with the Bucs dispelled the myth that "Tom Terrific" was just a system quarterback in New England. The only remaining question is where Brady ranks among the all-time greatest sports athletes, like Ali, Jordan, Bolt, Gretzky, Phelps, Pelé, Federer, and Ruth, among others.
    Tom Brady is a phenomenal QB. However, the crushing win with the Bucs was suppose to dispel what? The Bucs went 7-9 before Brady arrived. Winston personally lost 4 of those games. He either had multiple 4 interception games, or tossed a pick 6 on the first play in overtime. I'd argue that even a mediocre QB would've gotten them to the playoffs, while an above average QB would get them to the SB.

  96. Wow. Disappointed in TB12. It’s one thing to have a beef with BB. But to not even thank the fans in New England? No class.

  97. Congratulations Tom Brady – the ‘Roy Hobbs’ of NFL QBs…. best wishes to you & your Family on this next chapter.

  "aside from Allen ,burrow,Herbert and Mahomes the NFL Qb shelve is pretty bare"
    I mean, that’s not a bad list right there.

    Even in Brady’s heyday, it wasn’t more than 4-5 top QB’s in the league.

  99. Go to Brady’s Wikipedia page, scroll a bit and click on “career statistics.” When you arrive at the top of that section, you will have to go through 11 full screens to get through the numbers and the records. It seems neverending. What a phenomenal, otherworldly, never-to-be-equaled career! The greatest of all time. The greatest for all time. Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. We shall not see your like again. Go in good health.

  100. “I am not competitively committed to a Bucs team losing 20 free agents with no cap room… now if SF were to acquire my rights…”

  so the botched announcement was just to get people to listen to his podcast lol, ok then.
    This is a special kind of dumb right here.

    What a remarkable career….will be surreal next year when football starts and Brady is gone, Ben is gone, Rodgers is with the donkeys and Wilson’s in Carolina.

  102. Brady already thanked the pats when he left two years ago. He retired from them at that time. He might put out a separate post or maybe sign a 1 day contract but he’s already acknowledged his 20 years pats career.

  103. NFL History will commonly be divided into four segments from this point on:

    Pre-Merger
    Post-Merger
    The Brady Era
    Post-Brady

    All quarterbacks will be compared to him from this point on (and many from before – remember Deshone Kizer’s rather infamous self-comparison to Brady from before he even was drafted?), and all will come up short for a very, very long time.

  104. So, Tommy gets his first unsportsman like conduct penalty and quits? What a loser!
    Just kidding. It was always a pleasure to watch him play. I saw him walk into the Murph for warm ups and get booed. He just waived and smiled to the crowd doing it, then took part in the Mission Valley Meltdown of the Chargers when they went 14-2 that year. A class act all around. Good luck with your future sir! You have my respect.

  moose82 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 10:19 am
    Tom Brady – The Loat!


    He is spot on.

  106. There won’t be the same excitement and the same anxiety in the NFL again. Brady kept the NFL electric.

  possumsauce says:
    February 1, 2022 at 9:58 am
    Truly the end of an era; indeed, the end of a generation, since Brady was the last great Gen-X pro athlete still active in a major sport, even Old Man Federer is a Millennial. I almost always rooted for his opponents, but there is simply no denying his greatness, we shall not see his like again.

    Except once Brady met Giselle he started acting like a Millennial from the hair plugs, to the galas, to the social media obsession out of the woodwork, to the individualism being put above the team, to the entitlement, etc.

BB had enough and he did all he could for as long as he could.

    BB had enough and he did all he could for as long as he could.

  109. Dude killed my dolphins for 2 decades. I cant hate on the guy hes accomplishmed more than any other QB ever

  110. Always respected him as a player and was glad to finally be able to root for him after he left the Pats. Though, I guess I probably did root for him during that first SB season, if I recall correctly. Indisputably the GOAT, in my opinion. I wish he was sticking around for one more year, even if not in Tampa. SF would have been fun.

  111. “Brady went on to thank teammates, coaches, fans, and his family in a lengthy message.”

    Well, let’s just say he thanked RECENT teammates, coaches and fans.

  112. Best I’ve ever seen. Like many others who observed same, it’s weird Brady did not mention Belichick, Kraft or New England.

  tb12gronk87 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 10:37 am
    Brady already thanked the pats when he left two years ago. He retired from them at that time. He might put out a separate post or maybe sign a 1 day contract but he's already acknowledged his 20 years pats career.

    Tom didn't retire from the Patriots. He left as a free agent. He is now retiring from the NFL. At the very least he could have mentioned NE. They did give him his start after all. Very disappointing he showed them no love

