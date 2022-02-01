Tom Brady tweets, “Thank you Patriots Nation” after initially not mentioning New England

Plenty of people noticed something was missing from Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement: Any mention of the New England Patriots.

When Brady posted on Instagram that he was retiring this morning, he thanked the Buccaneers, the Tampa fans, the Glazer family, G.M. Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, other coaches in Tampa and “every single Bucs staffer and employee.” But he didn’t mention the Patriots.

A couple hours later, he put up a short tweet that did mention the Patriots.

Thank You Patriots Nation,” Brady wrote. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

That tweet came in the form of a quote tweet of the Patriots’ Twitter account releasing a statement praising Brady from owner Robert Kraft. It’s unsurprising that Kraft was effusive with his praise after all that Brady accomplished for the Patriots. It’s somewhat surprising that Brady had so little to say about the Patriots.

  4. Patriots fans are their own worse enemy. Even after all he’s done for them, New England fans are actually attacking him on social media right now. In other news, it’s clear as daylight that Tom doesn’t want to retire. He said he wanted to play until he sucks.

  5. When Brady left the Pats he said all he needed to say. He’s a Buc now, so his thanks for the past two years are for them. The full career thank you will come in Canton.

  7. It is a little ridiculous he left out the Pats on this original message, however it ended. The fans had nothing to do with his falling out with BB and Kraft.

  8. Today is about Brady, not pats fans. All these fans complaining are whiners and ungrateful. He praised all us pats fans 2 years ago. He retired from the apats 2 years ago. He also gushed over pats nation earlier this season when he played the Pats.

    Nothing has changed since his goodbye 2 years ago to now. What did you want the guy to write…..thanks for not wanting me when I was still playing well and letting me win another super bowl. That’s all that’s changed since his goodbye 2 years ago to today.

  9. It really never crossed his mind to acknowledge us in his Instagram statement? I doubt it. It had to be a deliberate omission.

  10. brady already made a lengthy thank you when he left the pats for the bucs 2 yrs ago pats fans…. what is he not the goat anymore to y’all LOL

  11. Brady has thanked NE and the Pats over and over and over again. And there will be more to come later. He and Belichick have said great things about each other over the last two years, so it’s just absurd the way people are trying to stir a pot with nothing in it. It’s disheartening the way people today have to nitpick and criticize every little thing instead of appreciating or at least accepting.

  13. Not surprising. Once he got to Fl. He realized what he’d been missing in N.E. Great weather and a head coach that let him be.

  16. Who cares? Are we all 1st graders all of a sudden? “Mommy, mommy, he didn’t say thank you!”

  17. I guess an entire show called Man in the Arena wasn’t a good enough post card for the Patsies? Yeesh. You guys make the Cowboys fan base seem well adjusted in comparisson.

  19. After Robert Kraft praised him effusively, he probably felt like a schmuck for not mentioning Pats in his initial post. This Tweet really doesn’t do a lot for me…..

  22. It is amazing to watch all the misplaced piling on regarding Brady not thanking New England in his statement announcing his retirement from the BUCCANEERS. One can’t help but think a lot of it is coming from the same folks who would be dissing him for disrespecting Tampa had he waxed rhapsodic about New England.

    The media only sets ’em up so they can knock ’em down.

  24. I think that was a stop gap tweet because things were getting so crazy. Lets see if there’s still more to come. Can’t imagine that he will forgo the opportunity to end his career in a Patriots jersey and all the future revenue that will bring from a huge fanbase. Maybe not though.

  25. It is not surprising. He has a chip on his shoulder about BB and the org. Has yet to say one single word in public acknowledging how much BB and the org had to do with his success, likewise expressing gratitude. He went from being a goofy, grateful, hardworking jock to a privileged punk.

    Let’s put Peyton Manning on the Patriots for twenty years and Brady on the Colts, then count the rings for each.

  26. Given what Kraft said in that statement Brady’s reply is even more insulting then his original omission.

    Regardless of whether he will ‘retire’ a Patriot (could not care less if he does or not…the banners will still be flying in Foxborough regardless!!!) this omission is disrespectful to the fans…his decision and it’s OK…

    All the best to him and his family in this new phase of their life.

  27. Tom crop-dusted his way out of NE. He never mentioned the faithful again. I’m not surprised by this.

  28. Well, thank goodness. That became an existential crisis for a whole region in the past hour.

  29. The Pats made him who he is. If he would have been drafted by the Browns he would have been out of the league in just a few years.

  31. Probably trying to separate himself from all the cheating scandals so his legacy isn’t as tarnished.

  32. Eh, let’s focus on what a great career it was and not use this as a platform to look for juicy Brady vs. the Pats drama. He said his thank you. Enough.

  33. Something must have happened for him to dis the Pats. Something big because I dont think Brady is petty by nature but you never know when huge egos collide. On the other hand Kraft is a businessman so he can look at it dispassionately

  36. Brady is such a tool he had to retire twice just to keep his name in the news longer. Good riddance!

  37. I don’t think anyone can doubt how much Brady loved, and DID FOR, the Patriots! He has certainly said it often enough in the past, so get over it, Pats Nation. Instead just take a look at all those Super Bowl flags flying in your stadium won for you by Brady led teams.
    Not too shabby for a 6th round pick, huh?

  38. If the Pats wanted him to retire a Patriot, then they should have given him a multi-year contract like the Bucs did.

  39. You can’t really blame him. So easy to forget spending nearly 20 years somewhere and to truly express your feelings about being there. I’ll give him as much of a pass on that as I have on his cheating while there.

  40. This isn’t his HOF speech. But I’m sure some – like the irresponsible ones on talk radio who always have to be up in arms about something- will try to find some sort of trolling slant from Tom for why he didn’t mention Pats.

    This is all beside the point now. Tom had to get this out now to shut it down in time for the SB.

  42. Wowwwwww!
    Talk about the ultimate slap in the face, especially the Kraft family that always referred to him as a son.
    Wait till he gets inducted in Canton as a Buccaneer!

  47. 20 years of greatness, all of those super bowls, and the fans of the NE Patriots want more?!?! Give me a break!

  48. Brady had one of two choices. He could retire before his body began to fail, and he started throwing ducks instead of out-routes, or he could have had a crate of HGH shipped to his house, and thrown for 6000 yards next year. I’m glad he chose the former.

  49. Wasn’t there already a big fare-thee-well to NE when he went to the Bucs?

    I think Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld would like to know what’s the protocol for how many times one has to say good-bye after already having said good-bye and moved on to the next relationship. If you get divorced for the second time, do you have to go apologize and say goodbye to your first spouse again? What’s the rule?

  50. Might be the Patriots would not sign him for a one day contract so he could retire a Patriot. Something must be bothering him. Maybe he will save it for a book.

  51. As a Bears fan, Pat’s fans should be grateful regardless even if they feel “dissed”. You had two decades of success with Brady. Trust me, a lot of other NFL fans would love just a slice of that once in their lives.

    You may be right, but the fans were always 100% supportive of him. Why erase us, too?

  54. Why does he have to thank the fans? Fans should be thanking him and the nfl for orchestrating one of the biggest sports dynasty of the last two decades

  55. Let’s be honest….without Tom Brady the Patriots would have 0 SB wins. In fact they would probably have 0 appearances.

    Thanks for everything Tom.

  56. Just listened a Patriots show. Overwhelming response is Dumb founded why Tom didn’t mention the Patriots. Retweeting does not count. If he’s not returning to sign a 1 day and retire in NE thing is just awkward and petty by Tom

  57. I’ve had multiple jobs over the 30+ years of my career. When I leave a job for a new one, depending on the circumstances, I’ve been known to send out a farewell email or social media post thanking those I’ve worked with. But never once did I feel compelled to thank anyone from the job I had before my current job. Brady said his goodbyes to the Pats Nation two years ago. He owes them nothing now.

    Intentionally leaving the Patriots out of the original statement had to have a reason. His core customers for all his current and future retail business endeavors are the 7 million Patriots fans. Makes zero business sense to alienate them, even a little bit.

    It’s not about what Brady did for everyone… he owes the fans nothing. But he still wants to keep them as fans. It was just weird. Now he rectified it to some extent, but maybe still there will be some other things with the Patriots that are scheduled.

  59. Let’s put Peyton Manning on the Patriots for twenty years and Brady on the Colts, then count the rings for each.

    LOL, you think a QB can do what Brady did with receivers IN FRONT OF defenders because he throws some beautiful passes in which only WR can see the balls?

    Did you watch those playoff games in which Peyton, Rodgers and Brees struggled in? In all of them, opponent defenses were able to KEEP BALLS IN FRONT OF DEFENDERS. That, would be how they would look like with the cheap squad given by Belichick.

    That’s not the case. I think he was trying to let Tampa have their day, but didn’t think there would be so much backlash.

    Note just WHO induces the self absorbed behavior and drama. His name is Tom Brady.

    Again, it’s why BB walked. I wouldn’t be shocked the second BB heard about the avacado books and the Facebook doc, that those were the final straws of him never, ever going to be handed a long term deal “until 45”.

    He never even made it to 45 on another team! This is literally why BB walked. Brady could not be pleased. Ever.

    Mr. Giselle met a super model and since that day occurred, her influence took over.

  62. The Pats made him who he is. If he would have been drafted by the Browns he would have been out of the league in just a few years.

    SI : When No One Believed in the Belichick Way

    “His belief was steadfast, and that meant leading his coaching staff through a daily steeplechase of rigorous scouting, preparation and planning WHILE THEY THEMSELVES WERE NOT SURE IF THEY SHOULD PUT THEIR HOMES ON THE MARKET “

  63. He said his goodbyes to them 2 years ago. He was still under contract with the Bucs so I kinda get it. I’m sure when he is inducted he’ll have plenty to say about the Patriots organization and fans.

