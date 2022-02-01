Tom Brady tweets, “Thank you Patriots Nation” after initially not mentioning New England

Getty Images

Plenty of people noticed something was missing from Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement: Any mention of the New England Patriots.

When Brady posted on Instagram that he was retiring this morning, he thanked the Buccaneers, the Tampa fans, the Glazer family, G.M. Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, other coaches in Tampa and “every single Bucs staffer and employee.” But he didn’t mention the Patriots.

A couple hours later, he put up a short tweet that did mention the Patriots.

“Thank You Patriots Nation,” Brady wrote. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

That tweet came in the form of a quote tweet of the Patriots’ Twitter account releasing a statement praising Brady from owner Robert Kraft. It’s unsurprising that Kraft was effusive with his praise after all that Brady accomplished for the Patriots. It’s somewhat surprising that Brady had so little to say about the Patriots.