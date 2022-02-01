Tom Brady’s retirement announcement omits reference to Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on February 1, 2022, 11:01 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New England Patriots
Tom Brady‘s lengthy social-media post announcing his retirement mentions various persons and entities. It snubs one specific entity, along with all the persons who have worked there, currently and in the past.

Not once in Brady’s statement are the Patriots mentioned. Not once is anyone from the Patriots mentioned.

He mentions the Buccaneers. He mentions the Tampa fans. He mention the Glazer family. He mentions G.M. Jason Licht. He mentions coach Bruce Arians. He mentions his other coaches in Tampa. He thanks “every single Bucs staffer and employee.”

This statement isn’t something he thumbed on his iPhone while sitting on the commode this morning. It was drafted, re-drafted, re-re-drafted, read, re-read, re-re-read, and vetted by professionals. He said what he meant to say. He didn’t say what he didn’t mean to say.

It can’t be an accident that the entire Patriots organization was omitted.

That said, the omission is so glaring that it suggests something else is coming. Maybe he’ll do a one-day retirement contract with the Patriots, or some other New England-specific farewell.

Regardless, if there’s something that comes later, nothing will change the fact that, until it does, Patriots coaches, owners, employees, and fans are left to wonder what in the hell is happening.

81 responses to “Tom Brady’s retirement announcement omits reference to Patriots

  1. You’d think there would at least be a reference to his time with the Pats. No matter what pats fans say, it’s becoming more evident than ever that despite winning championships, players didn’t really enjoy being there.

  2. Wow. Disappointed in #TB12. It’s one thing to have a beef with BB. But to not even thank the fans in New England? No class.

  3. Who cares who he thanked or didn’t thank. All that matters is he’s officially gone at last! Drinks are on me!

  4. Didn’t he already do a thank you post to Patriots and Patriots fans when he left New England?

  13. Not only did Brady not mention the Patriots….he NEVER mentions the word “RETIREMENT”. He talks about commitment and hard work, but he never says taht he’s actually retiring.

    I think that Brady is leaving the door open to returning with another team.

  15. cookerduff123- we don’t care if the players enjoyed being here. It is what it is and nobody can take away all the titles, Brady’s and Belichick’s magnificence, Malcolm Butler’s interception, 28-3 and on and on. All those memories of Fall afternoons raking leaves with friends and drinking beer…still there. Did we care if Wes Welker was having fun? Lol.

  16. Brady gave his acknowledgement to New England when he left. He didn’t retire a Patriot he retired a Buc. It would have been inappropriate to include New England in his retirement announcement. There will be plenty of time for that

  18. He didn’t thank the Patriots and he also did not use the world “retire” or “retirement.” My thought is that he will return to Foxborough to sign a one-day contract so he can retire a Patriot. It will be an event, an opportunity for Brady to properly thank the greatest coach of all time and the greatest owner of all time and New England fans. You don’t acknowledge the two people who were most responsible for helping you form the greatest dynasty of all time in an Instagram post.

  20. He did already pay tribute to the fans there when he left – but I think that’s really telling.

    Here’s hoping that the Pats post-dynasty years look a lot like what the Cowboys have had since the ’90’s. That team & fanbase had the greatest run of any team in the history of modern sports, and had a choice whether to be grateful for that, or merely insufferable.

  21. For all you Patriot fans that worship him like your next lord and savior, just let that sink in for a bit. This is a huge snub.

  23. You retire from the organization you currently work for. He did not retire from the Patriots. He thanked them when he left.

    Once he signs his one-day contract with the Pats and retires, THEN he will thank them.

  25. “Wow. Disappointed in #TB12. It’s one thing to have a beef with BB. But to not even thank the fans in New England? No class.”

    Perhaps he thinks New England fans are the ones with no class?

  26. Told you, he is a big baby boy. He sees only himself in life
    and no one else, good riddance!

  27. His entire customer base is Patriots fans. It would make no sense financially to alienate all of us. Has to be more coming, and this story is getting serious legs, so it hopefully will be soon. After Brady met with Belichick in NE he said something on the field that made it seem like he would be around a lot in NE after his career was over. That would align with more news to come also.

  28. chrisb says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:03 am
    Wow. Disappointed in #TB12. It’s one thing to have a beef with BB. But to not even thank the fans in New England? No class.

    68 39 Rate This

    Perhaps he thinks New England fans have no class?

  29. People shouldn’t be surprised. He’s always been a petty jerk, people just didn’t want to see it because he played so well. Same reason why they ignore the reality of how he could still play so well at 44.

  30. Has everyone already forgotten how he thanked everyone from NE when leaving? From the fans to BB and Kraft going thru the staff and teammates? That was 2 years ago only

  31. Has no one learned in the 22 seasons he’s been a QB that Tom Brady holds grudges like no one the NFL has ever seen?

  32. In Josh Alper’s post it says qoute “As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against” to me that covers everybody including New England.

  34. Just stop the nonsense the guy gave us 22 years of unparalleled excellence and you want to parse his retirement statement. He gets to go out on his own terms.

  35. Brady said what he needed to say when he left New England. This announcement was more about his current team and team mates.

  37. The fact of the matter is that the Pats have 0 titles without Brady, and they disrespected him ….hence they deserve no mention because they have NOTHING to do with his success, as proven in Tampa and would have been in any other organization. The Pats cheated and tainted his success if anything

  41. justsaying says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:18 am
    System guy that benefited from the AFC Least.
    ——

    Please tell me which AFC Least team he played in the Super Bowl?

  42. Brady the diva is having a hissy fit that the Patriots wouldn’t give him the big contract he wanted or the players he wanted in his final years. Brady wants to have his cake and eat it too.

  43. There are things that happened which the general public don’t know about. Brady stayed classy and kept it to himself.

  44. Hey Tom Pat’s fan here. Ok you did not even mention the Patriots OR the Pat’s fans in your retirement speech. CLASSLESS. Proves you are a petty person with a grudge, so much for your endorsement of the Four Agreements, suggest you reread it. Not to mention EVEN Peyton Manning thanked the Pat’s fans when he retired! Wow. Tom expected more from you, I guess you are not as much of a great character person as we, Pat’s fans, thought. We supported you, bought your jerseys, supported TB12 at Foxboro, and supported you during some trying times (remember deflategate?). Expected more from you Tom.

  47. Wisconsin77 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:15 am
    How many times is he going to announce his retirement? milking this much?

    This is HIS first announcement. Adam Schefter’s announcement was premature.

  48. ghost says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:24 am
    He should at least thank Adam Vinatieri for 2 of those SB rings……

    _______________

    Did Vinatieri score all the tem’s points in that game?

  49. If he doesn’t acknowledge his time in New England then the HOF voting committee should respect his wishes and not acknowledge it either.

  50. ghost says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:24 am
    He should at least thank Adam Vinatieri for 2 of those SB rings……

    2 3 Rate This

    ——————

    And the RBs and D for 5.

  51. Everyone looks back at his career and thinks his stardom was inevitable. It wasn’t. He was picked in the 6th round in the draft. If the Patriots don’t pick him, there’s a good chance he doesn’t get drafted. Maybe an UDFA/camp arm for someone. Maybe practice squad, but maybe selling insurance a couple months later. The Patriots carry him as the 4th QB on their roster for the whole season–when was the last time a team had 4 QBs on their roster? There are plenty of guys who got the right break at the right time and made it big. There are probably many more guys who didn’t get that break and never made it. Yes, he earned everything he achieved in his career, but I think a little gratitude toward BB and the Patriots is warranted.

  52. Brady was a bus driver. Belichick kept remaking the roster and setting him up for easy street.

  53. I’ve been a Pats fan for 35 years. Yes I was hurt. I hope there is more to come from Tom. Otherwise he didn’t end it properly and the Boston sports fans have NO PROBLEM with grudges. They can live a decade on a good grudge. Is Tom confusing his feelings for Bill with the Patriots fans. We NEVER wanted Tom to leave and most cheered for him as a Buc save 1 game.

  54. So much for plugging in any QB to the ‘system’ – Brady WAS the system. As a head coach, Bill was sub .500 pre-Brady and is now sub .500 post Brady…speaks for itself with Brady at 43 in his FIRST season with a NEW team and easily winning the super bowl and almost again at 44 this year! BB should give his pathetic boat with the ring count on the back to the guy who actually EARNED those rings in SPITE of working with a LOSING head coach….uh, that would be BRADY and Tuna. Case closed.

  57. I really hope that he retires a New England Patriot. Brady was adored and worshipped here for 20 years. The fans had nothing to do with whatever issues that he had with Belichick, the Krafts’, etc, at the end of his time here. I can’t imagine that he would put 2 years in Tampa Bay above the 20 he spent in Foxboro, but who knows what he’s thinking? It would be unbelievable if he does that.

  58. Tom Brady just finished the season for Tampa Bay…so he talked about his time with the Bucs…he will have tons of time to talk about his time with the Patriots…I’m a Seahawks fan, but give the guy a break….

  60. A post on social media is only the first step in this process. His retirement will affect the Bucs, not the Pats. His current team should be the focus … for now.

  61. If I was under contract to a team for another year and my papers were not officially filed, I would not be praising my previous employer, coaches and players. Especially with NFL tampering rules. People read too much into things.

  62. This is about Brady retiring from his current team. He already said goodbye to Boston and likely will do so in the future. If Pats fans and Bostonians are whining about the lack of reference, get the heck over yourselves, it ain’t about you.

  64. “Maybe he’ll do a one-day retirement contract with the Patriots, or some other New England-specific farewell.” – Maybe. Or maybe he’s simply not thankful.

  65. He’s already thanked them. And major props to him for just retiring and not doing a stupid farewell tour. I’m sure the NFL is mad about that because they could have milked that for a year.

  66. He retired from the Bucs. He left the Patriots 2 years ago and thanked all of the fans in NE, etc then.

  67. “Wow. Disappointed in #TB12. It’s one thing to have a beef with BB. But to not even thank the fans in New England? No class.”

    The classy fans who embraced their team cheating for their success?

  71. HE WIll NOT be doing a one day contract with New England to retire a Patriot.
    >>>>><<<<<
    Are you sure of that ? Did Adam Schefter call you with that tidbit ?

  72. Time to come back home, Tom. Can’t wait for you to sign the contract and retire with NE

  73. It’s clear that few in anyone posting comments to this issue have failed to read Jeff Benedict’s book “The Dynasty.” Perhaps all Patriots fans should take the time to read this book. Any doubts regarding what Tom Brady feels for the Patriots and the Kraft family will be erased. Its also clear that the relationship between Brady and Belichick was strained,but was respectful and they admired each other. I would not be surprised if Tom Brady discuss his plans with Robert Kraft and they agreed Tom will make his way to Gillette Stadium to sign a one day contract and retire a Patriot. “The Dynasty” is must read for Patriots fans – Jets and Bills fans should get the audio version so they don’t struggle understanding how championship teams are built.

  74. I agree, records wise he is GOAT. Period. Person wise I think he is a selfish egoist who is basically a flake. When you give every ounce your have to one thing, you give up a lot of other things too. Family time, friends, vacations, just doing other non football things wasnt a part of his life very much.
    My attitude when I see people like this I say you should do things at a high level and dont make any mistakes because doing one thing means get it right because the rest of us have a life.

  75. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:13 am
    Brady gave his acknowledgement to New England when he left. He didn’t retire a Patriot he retired a Buc. It would have been inappropriate to include New England in his retirement announcement.
    //////
    You cannot be serious. It is 100% shocking and inappropriate to not mention the Patriots. He never would have been in the NFL without them. He owes them his entire career.

  78. sinsor13 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:09 am
    Brady is going to retire as a Buc.

    ———————-
    As a 49er

  79. This is all because BB put his own ego above the team in the SB against the Eagles. It’s why Brady and Gronk walked as soon as they could

  81. there’s gotta be something else coming; it makes no sense to leave an adoring fanbase in the lurch, not to mention Robert Kraft

