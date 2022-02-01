Tom Brady’s words from Monday night become curious, in hindsight

Little did we know that, when Tom Brady taped his latest episode of Let’s Go!, he was already gone.

Unless Brady had some sort of epiphany sparked by an overnight visit from the Ghosts of Football Past, Present, and/or Future, he knew what he was planning to do when he created the clear impression with his own words that he hadn’t decided what to do.

I’m going to take it day by day,” Brady said in an episode that debuted on Monday night. “It really is, I’ll take it by the moment and figure out when I feel really confident to allow people to, you know, I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives. So when that decision comes it will come.”

Unless it came out of the blue between Monday night and Tuesday morning, which is possible but far from likely, the things Brady said on his own podcast contradict the things he said in his social-media post.

That’s one of the pitfalls of athletes creating direct pathways to fans. Sometimes, the athletes may say something other than the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Sometimes, the athlete will be misquoted in his own real-time autobiography.

It shouldn’t be a surprise. Brady said in June that 90 percent of the things he says publicly aren’t true. In his latest episode of Let’s Go!, it was closer to 100 percent.

23 responses to "Tom Brady's words from Monday night become curious, in hindsight

  2. I think he may have been hoping to wait until after the Super Bowl, but once the media wouldn’t lay off, he knew he couldn’t drag it out that long.

  3. Why BB walked.

    Even up right until the end..Why BB walked.

    Imagine if BB let Brady get 25 mil per and then until age 45? NE would suck for many years to come if he let Brady dictate.

    Thank you, BB. For everything.

  4. Is there some good reason for examining this as if we’re on the Warren Commission? I think everybody would like to return to a discussion of football, especially the Bengals and Rams.

    Also, Brady never said 90 percent of the things he says aren’t true. He said 90 percent of the things he says aren’t what he’s thinking. There’s a difference, as is well understood by anybody who has ever responded truthfully to questions but without all the extra thoughts they might be thinking but that are not helpful or opportune to say.

  7. So if 90% of what he says is not true, does that mean when he said he is not a cheater theirs only a 10% chance he was telling the truth?

  8. I think it’s important to view this in context. When was the podcast recorded? But even beyond that, Brady was never going to announce his retirement on a podcast. So, for the purposes of just being in touch with reality, I have no problem with anything he may have said on his podcast.

  10. This is simple, Tampa made the Brady decision for him with the roster reduction next season.
    If things stayed intact Brady would return, but it aint gonna be, so goodbye!

  12. WoW at the changes of the landscape of the NFL over the past few years…
    Big name QBs that filled the headlines for decades are now gone…

    Philip Rivers
    Big Ben
    Drew Brees
    Tom Brady

  13. The fact of the matter is that the Pats have 0 titles without Brady, and they disrespected him ….hence they deserve no mention because they have NOTHING to do with his success, as proven in Tampa and would have been in any other organization. The Pats cheated and tainted his success if anything

  14. @Tabasco. It had to have been recorded Monday morning since joe Borrow was talking about the Super Bowl and all of the interviews to be ready for.

  15. Big Ben gets bashed by many, rightly so for his early career behavior. But notice how he handled his retirement announcement in terms transparency, no ambiguity, and without much attention and fanfare versus all this associated with Brady’s retirement. Need to give Ben some credit here.

  16. Thank you, BB. For everything.

    I hate Brady but never rooted for him and for this commenter, long a Pats fan, to dis Brady this way shows what a putz he is. Brady was the Pats and with out him Belicheat is just a grumpy old jerk with bad manners.

    You were amazing at times, despised always, but always respected for your play on the field…except for your whining to the refs. Enjoy your family…now they will grow up fast.

  17. mlhigh77 says:
    February 1, 2022 at 11:49 am
    So what happened to all his big talk he would play until 50? Gisele is definitely the Boss.

    ——–

    He always said 45. He turns 45 before the season.

  18. Brady probably wanted to wait until after the super bowl, but someone in his inner circle leaked the news, and once it became impossible to put it back in the bottle, he had no choice but to announce it.

  19. This, and many other “reports” and so-called “commentaries,” are parade examples of why our entire media apparatus is depraved. Its a never ending parade of stirring up dissension, division and distrust. They all would make great Bolshevik revolutionaries.

  20. If 90 percent of the things that Brady says publicly aren’t true then maybe he will find a way to get to the 49ers and be playing in the Fall.

  21. The Gin Blossoms had it right:

    “Well baby I don’t want to take advice from fools
    I’ll just figure everything is cool
    Until I hear it from you”

    I’ll wait for Tom Brady to tell me Tom Brady is going to retire.

  22. Yes, nothing makes sense if you over-analyze it in the immediate. Give it a few days and I bet other information comes to light that will make the timeline acccurate. Slow down and take your time to avoid errors.

  23. It appears that a person cannot take a breath without someone over analyzing it. Brady simply wanted to make the announcement as to what he wanted to do with his life when he wanted to make the announcement. He decided to make that announcement today. What more needs to be said?

