Tom Brady’s words from Monday night become curious, in hindsight

Little did we know that, when Tom Brady taped his latest episode of Let’s Go!, he was already gone.

Unless Brady had some sort of epiphany sparked by an overnight visit from the Ghosts of Football Past, Present, and/or Future, he knew what he was planning to do when he created the clear impression with his own words that he hadn’t decided what to do.

“I’m going to take it day by day,” Brady said in an episode that debuted on Monday night. “It really is, I’ll take it by the moment and figure out when I feel really confident to allow people to, you know, I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives. So when that decision comes it will come.”

Unless it came out of the blue between Monday night and Tuesday morning, which is possible but far from likely, the things Brady said on his own podcast contradict the things he said in his social-media post.

That’s one of the pitfalls of athletes creating direct pathways to fans. Sometimes, the athletes may say something other than the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Sometimes, the athlete will be misquoted in his own real-time autobiography.

It shouldn’t be a surprise. Brady said in June that 90 percent of the things he says publicly aren’t true. In his latest episode of Let’s Go!, it was closer to 100 percent.