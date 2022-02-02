Bears hiring Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ first staff continued to come together on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Tyke Tolbert as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He will work with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his passing game coordinator role will mean he’ll be spending time working with quarterback Justin Fields as well.

Tolbert spent the last four seasons as the wide receivers coach with the Giants. He served in the same role with the Broncos, Panthers, Bills, and Cardinals after jumping from the college ranks to the NFL in 2003.

In addition to Getsy and Tolbert, the Bears have also moved to hire defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, and offensive line coach Chris Morgan.