Bengals list Trey Hendrickson, C.J. Uzomah as non-participants in practice

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) and receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) are off the injury report this week.

Both practiced fully last week before the AFC Championship Game and neither had a designation for the game against the Chiefs.

The Bengals didn’t practice Wednesday, but if they did, they estimate defensive end Cam Sample (groin), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) would not have practiced.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were limited.

Offensive guard Jackson Carmen (back) and defensive end Wyatt Ray (ankle) were full participants.