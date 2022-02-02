Brian Flores’ lawyer expects other coaches to join lawsuit

Getty Images

The lawsuit that former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed on Tuesday left room is a class action that allows for others to join and one of Flores’ lawyers said that they expect that to happen in the future.

Flores’ suit is against the NFL, Giants, Broncos, and Dolphins, but it listed 29 other “John Doe” teams as possible additions to provide space for other coaches to join in the action. Lawyer Douglas Wigdor said on CNN that no one has signed on at this point, but expressed confidence that Flores will not be alone once things move forward.

“Not yet, but there will be,” Wigdor said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Based on suggestions former Browns head coach Hue Jackson made about his dealings with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, he could be a possible addition and continued fallout from the allegations in Flores’ lawsuit may lead to others coming forward as well.