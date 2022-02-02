Brian Flores: Stephen Ross attacked the integrity of the game, standing up to him cost me my job

Getty Images

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores says that team owner Stephen Ross urging him to lose games on purpose was an attack on the sport of football itself, and that when Flores refused to go along with Ross’s scheme, the writing was on the wall for him in Miami.

Flores appeared on CBS this morning and said that his respect for the sport dictated that he would never tank a season, and that when Ross — who wanted the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft — offered him a $100,000 bonus for every loss in 2019, Flores rejected the offer and was subsequently cut out of

“I didn’t grow up with a lot and this game changed my life. So to attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance, and I wouldn’t stand for it,” Flores said. “I think it hurt my standing within the organization and ultimately was the reason I was let go.”

Those are serious allegations that, if proven, ought to result in significant consequences for Ross and the Dolphins. It’s one thing for an owner to prioritize building through the draft over winning in the moment. It’s quite another thing for an owner to actively attempt to incentivize his coach to lose games. The players and coaches should be trying to win every week, and an owner who tries to influence his coaches or players to lose is, as Flores notes, attacking the very integrity of the NFL.