Broncos plan to hire Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Broncos head coach, there was word that Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero was a leading candidate to become the defensive coordinator in Denver.

Evero is busy for the next couple of weeks, but it looks like he will wind up with the job. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are planning to hire Evero after Super Bowl LVI.

Evero and Hackett were college teammates and they also coached on the same Buccaneers staff in 2007. He has coached with the Rams since 2017 and has also worked for the Packers and 49ers over the course of his NFL coaching career.

Hackett’s staff is also set to include offensive coordinator Justin Outten and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.