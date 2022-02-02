Clyde Christensen on Antonio Brown incident: “It escalated so fast”

One month ago today, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fired receiver Antonio Brown during a game. So he left. If became the biggest story in the league for much of the week.

Appearing Tuesday on CBS Sports Radio, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen reflected on the incident.

“I just hate that it escalated so fast,” Christensen said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I just think that, you know, everyone’s uptight as those games go on, especially receivers. Anyone who’s been on an NFL sideline knows how intense that can get.

“I think this one escalated and the thing that was so sad to me about it was that we didn’t even get between a series. It was in the middle of a series that you saw a career end, or whatever happened, in the middle of two plays. It wasn’t like Tom [Brady] could come over and sit down and talk with [Brown]. Or Byron Leftwich or a lot of teammates that have known him for a long, long time. I think that the sad part to me was that it escalated so fast and just, you know, it was too quick and too severe and I wish we had had a chance for cooler heads to prevail and talk through it and work through it. . . . I think the severity of how the way it ended, it just happened too quick. I wish it would have been different.”

It escalated because, as Brown tells it, coach Bruce Arians told Brown to re-enter the game, Brown declined, and Arians eventually told Brown to get out. When discussing the matter publicly, Arians initially left out the fact that Brown was told to leave; eventually, Arians acknowledged that Brown left because he was told to.

Christensen also acknowledged that Brown, during games, is “wired tight, which is what makes him so great and sometimes it can be a two-edged sword.” Christensen also regarded Brown as an “asset” to the team.

Christensen clearly regrets that the situation wasn’t defused. Implicit in his remarks is the fact that Arians did nothing to de-escalate. Arguably, Arians pressed Brown’s buttons with a predetermined end in mind.

A month later, Brown is gone. And now quarterback Tom Brady is gone. Maybe if they’d kept Brown, they’d both still be on the team — because they’d both be getting ready to play another game, 12 days from now.

  3. I don’t think anyone should be defending brown, he made his bed. Treating a guy special and unlike the rest of the team, is a recipe for disaster. You can’t have it. He needed to go. It could be argued that Brady is treated special, well the difference is earned and consistent proof that he does his job. When you don’t do the job, or you can’t be relied on to do it, you don’t have the right to be treated any other way.

  4. Can’t believe the Bucs chose a coach no one likes over their hall of fame quarterback and AB. AB might be a different guy that goes over the line on many levels but you NEED some of those types of players. Your quarterback NEEDS some of those guys. And your coach needs some.. without them he will quickly find the unemployment line.

    With any modicum of decency or integrity whatsoever Arians would have deescalated that situation. Then again, if he had any decency or integrity to begin with he would have cut AB the first time he messed up LIKE HE SAID HE WAS GOING TO DO.

  6. I think this is why Brady retired. Or rather this was the thing that made him decide to hang it up when he did. I think losing AB probably made him feel like it was one of the main contributing factors to their loss in the play offs and maybe created an environment that became a bit more toxic than he really wanted to participate in.

  7. >>A month later, Brown is gone. And now quarterback Tom Brady is gone. Maybe if they’d kept Brown, they’d both still be on the team — because they’d both be getting ready to play another game, 12 days from now.

    Thats certainly possible.
    Likely, no, but possible.

    Or .. it would have undermined the coaches authority and damaged the team. You can’t cater to a spoiled brat, you have to run teh team properly.

  8. Every time there was an issue with Brown it’s made out to be like it’s a one off instance. How many times has this happened? I’ve lost count…

  10. Well, I guess the entirety of players throughout the rest of the league aren’t “wired tight” since, you know, no other player in history threw off their uniform and danced in the end zone on the way to leave the team mid-game.

  11. Let’s get one thing out of the way right here and now. Brady did NOT retire because Antonio Brown was let go, or because they didn’t get into the Superbowl. Win or lose, he was done after the last game he played this season.

  12. Amazing how NOT ONE of these guys has the guts to say Antonio Brown QUIT on his teammates.

  13. Can we agree on this, without getting into personalities: With Brown as an outside threat, the chances of the Buccaneers repeating as Super Bowl champions increases exponentially. Without him, well, you saw what happened. Now that we’re agreed, we can talk about what an awful human being Antonio Brown is. And what an overrated coach Bruce Arians is.

  14. Not a surprise…. Brown flipped out on every team he played for (3 different teams at least)… He is the common denominator… I heard analysts predict it a week or so before it happened… Brown’s M.O.

  15. This is why Brady is “retired”, to get away from the nitwit Arians. There are no more rings in Tampa, so Brady is working his way out. It’s much more than the handling of Brown that has him bolting for the door.

