Cowboys VP of PR Rich Dalrymple retiring after 32 years

Getty Images

Rich Dalrymple has served as one of Jerry Jones’ confidants for 32 years, becoming something of an institution with the Cowboys. They won’t be the same without him.

Dalrymple announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL.

“It’s something I’ve been considering,” Dalrymple, 61, told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I talked to Jerry about it during the season, and it seemed the timing was better once the season had ended.

“I’ve been at it for 40 years, and I’m ready to move on and step away. This is the time. I’m extremely grateful for all of the relationships I’ve formed with players, coaches, fans and especially the Jones family.”

Dalrymple was working in the University of Miami’s sports information department in 1989 when head coach Jimmy Johnson left to become head coach of the Cowboys. A year later, Greg Aiello left the Cowboys’ public relations department to join the league office in New York, and Johnson recommended Dalrymple.

Dalrymple was only 29 when he took the job, and he stayed with the team after Johnson left. Dalrymple worked with seven other head coaches after Johnson.

Dalrymple said he’s in good health, loves what he does and calls his staff the best in the league. It’s simply time to do something else.

“I was recently at John Madden’s funeral,” Dalrymple said. “He was a close friend. It had an impact on me hearing people talk about how he retired twice from jobs he truly loved.”