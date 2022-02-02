Dan Campbell: Aaron Glenn would be great as Saints head coach, I’m nervous they’ll hire him away

Getty Images

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is interviewing for the Saints head-coaching vacancy today, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell is worried about losing his top assistant.

Campbell said on Tuesday night that he thinks Glenn would do a great job in New Orleans, and he thinks the Saints know that.

“Well, he’d be a great fit [with the Saints],” Campbell said. “That’s why I’m nervous. Honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That’s how much I think of him and know where he’s going. I know that’s real, that’s out there, they have a good feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization.”

Glenn was the Saints’ defensive backs coach for five seasons before leaving last year to work for Campbell on Detroit’s staff. Glenn said he wants to be a head coach but would also be perfectly happy remaining in Detroit.

“Whenever my time [to be a head coach] comes, it comes,” Glenn said. “I think we all know that at some time in my career that’s what I want to do. But I said this before and I’ll say it again, I want to be the best defensive coordinator the Detroit Lions ever had. Also, I look forward to that day I become a head coach. The interviews are coming around and I’m enjoying those things, they are fun.”

The 49-year-old Glenn had a 15-season career as an NFL cornerback and has eight years of experience as an assistant coach.