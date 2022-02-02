Dan Quinn sees “unfinished business” in Dallas

Getty Images

Dan Quinn will be back with the Cowboys for a second season as their defensive coordinator, but that didn’t seem like it would be the case last month.

Quinn was on the interview list for several head coaching jobs around the league and he spoke with a number of clubs before word broke that he’d be remaining in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested Quinn turned down one offer with another team at some point in that process.

Quinn didn’t confirm that in an interview with Mike Fisher of SI.com, but he did say that he feels like his job with the Cowboys remains incomplete.

“I have unfinished business here,” Quinn said. “We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish. We’re doing that right now. We’re doing it today — grinding toward a goal.”

The Cowboys defense took a big step forward under Quinn in 2021 and more growth in 2022 would boost the team’s chances of making it out of the first round of the playoffs next time around.