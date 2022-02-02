Edgar Bennett remaining with Raiders as WRs coach

Getty Images

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will retain at least one member of the team’s previous coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Edgar Bennett will stick with Las Vegas as its wide receivers coach.

A longtime Packers assistant, Bennett was had been with the Raiders since Jon Gruden returned as head coach in 2018.

After playing eight seasons for the Packers and Bears in the 90s, Bennett joined the Packers as a running backs coach in 2005. He became the club’s receivers coach in 2011 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015.

Bennett interviewed with the Bills for their offensive coordinator position this offseason. That position ultimately went to internal candidate Ken Dorsey.

Las Vegas introduced McDaniels as head coach and Dave Ziegler as General Manager on Monday.