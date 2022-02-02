Eric Weddle: After Super Bowl, I go back to my old life

USA TODAY Sports

Eric Weddle was out of football for nearly two years before he signed with the Rams ahead of the playoffs, but there wasn’t any rust getting in the way of his return to a prominent role in the team’s defense.

Weddle went from playing 19 defensive snaps against the Cardinals to playing 61 in the win over the 49ers to playing all 51 defensive snaps of last Sunday’s conference title game win over the 49ers. Weddle had nine tackles and a tackle for loss in that game, but said on AM 570 LA Sports that his quick move back into his old role isn’t leading to any thoughts of extending his comeback beyond the Super Bowl.

“It’s amazing to be able to understand that and know that I don’t have to save myself for next season, I don’t have to save myself for the offseason, I didn’t have to save myself for the Super Bowl last week knowing it wasn’t guaranteed, so I was throwing it in there, giving it everything I got,” Weddle said, via Nicholas Cothrel of SI.com. “Because listen, I don’t have anything left after this other than going back and doing what I was doing before. After this Super Bowl, I move on and go back to my old life and there will be no comebacks. There will not be playing — another team, another game — no, no, no, no.”

Weddle made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams during his playing career, but a Super Bowl title eluded him. Based on what he said this week, he won’t be holding anything back in his bid to check that box.