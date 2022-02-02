Giants hiring Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Brian Daboll has found a key assistant coach for his first Giants staff.

According to multiple reports, Daboll is hiring Shea Tierney to be New York’s quarterbacks coach.

Tierney spent the last four years with the Bills, first as an offensive assistant and then as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach. He previously worked under Daboll at Alabama as an offensive analyst.

Tierney worked for the Eagles as a football analyst/coaching intern from 2013-2015.

The Giants are reportedly looking at Texans passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, Chiefs passing game coordinator/QBs coach Mike Kafka, and Browns passing game coordinator/receivers coach Chad O’Shea to become their offensive coordinator under Daboll. The new head coach has said he hasn’t yet determined if he’ll call offensive plays in 2022.