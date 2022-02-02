Jets’ Cameron Clark retires at age 24 because of spinal cord injury

Getty Images

Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark is retiring at the age of 24 because of a spinal cord injury.

“Based on the advice of Dr. Andrew Hecht, a prominent orthopedic surgeon at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York, Cameron will not be able to continue to play football for the New York Jets,” Clark’s agent, Alan Herman, told ESPN.

Clark suffered the injury in training camp and had to be taken from practice in an ambulance, but he was expected to make a full recovery.

A 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Clark never played a single snap in the NFL. He sat out his entire rookie season after suffering a shoulder injury.