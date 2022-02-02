John Harbaugh: Vikings making a wise choice if they get it done with my brother

Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh is in Minnesota to interview with the Vikings for their head coaching job on Wednesday and the latest word is that he’s prepared to take the job.

That would seem to leave the ball in the Vikings court and Harbaugh’s brother suggested as much during a press conference to introduce Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Macdonald worked for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan last year and John Harbaugh said he thinks the Vikings would be making a smart decision if they also looked to Ann Arbor for their hire.

“Is he interviewing in Minnesota? Is that the rumor? I think he’s in Minnesota. . . . I think he’s the best. If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to get that done, then they made a very wise choice,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

With the meeting taking place on Wednesday, it probably won’t be long before we know if Harbaugh’s going to be back on his way to the NFL.